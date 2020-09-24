Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fall enrollment across South Dakota’s six public universities is down by around 2.8% overall, according to a report from the South Dakota Board of Regents, with all but one showing fewer students this fall compared to last year.
The total number of students at all six schools — Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, South Dakota State University, and the University of South Dakota — is 33,566, which is 954 students or 2.76% less than last year, according to the report. The number of full-time equivalent students, which is based on total credit hours generated by all students, is 24,586, which is 718 students less than last year.
“Across the country, these are challenging and uncertain times for public higher education,” board Executive Director and CEO Brian L. Maher stated in a news release. “Our universities prepared for the likelihood that the pandemic would impact fall enrollments, so a reduction of about 700 full-time students was not unexpected. We are pleased that so many students and their families are placing a priority on a university education in these exceptional times. We offer a special thanks to our faculty and staff for their dedication, support, and willingness to adapt.”
The biggest loss across the board was in international student enrollment. At USD, there was a 35.6% decrease in new international student enrollment. At SDSU, domestic enrollment was stable, and the 1% decrease is reflective of the 113 less international students. NSU lost about 70 international students due to the pandemic, without which the enrollment would have grown across the board.
At SDSU, domestic student enrollment — 10,799 students — was stable from fall 2019. Overall enrollment this year is 11,405 students, the decline reflecting the loss of international student enrollment. There are 2,088 freshmen enrolled, which is slightly less than last year’s class of 2,123. Student retention from freshman to sophomore year is 2.7% higher than last year, with an 81% retention rate. There are also 81 more first-time, full-time, in-state students this year, according to a news release.
“Overall, we are pleased with this year’s enrollment numbers given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it has created for everyone,” SDSU President Barry Dunn stated via news release.
USD had a 4.6% decrease in total student headcount, but full-time student enrollment only declined by 1.9%. USD’s freshman class has 73 less students this year. Despite those losses, USD had a record-setting retention rate, at 80.7%. The number of graduate students also increased to 118 new first-time students.
“While we experienced a decline in undergraduate recruitment from the record numbers we have achieved in recent years, this is consistent with data we have seen across the nation as students and families consider the best way to chart their futures amid the pandemic,” Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing and University Relations Scott Pohlson said in a news release.
BHSU enrollment declined 6% this fall, for a total of 3,608 students enrolled. The number of new, first-time freshmen also declined by 84 students. The retention rate has increased by 3%, however, to 73% this year, according to a press release. BHSU also had a 12% increase in graduate students as compared to last fall.
“Despite many efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID, it had a negative effect on our enrollment this fall,” BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols stated. “The good news is that our continuing students returned at a higher rate than in past years. We saw an increase in retention and persistence rates at every level, freshmen to sophomore, sophomore to junior, and junior to senior. The 3% increase in retention is encouraging and a good indicator for the university.”
NSU was the only South Dakota Board of Regents institution with an increase in student headcount this fall, with 3,431 students — four more than last fall. This year’s freshman class of 341 students is comparable with last year’s 342 students, according to a press release. This is NSU’s fifth consecutive year with a freshman to sophomore retention rate above 73%. There are 76 new, first-time graduate students this year.
“Everybody did everything they could, and our strong numbers show that,” NSU President Tim Downs said in the news release.
DSU reported enrollment that is “significantly better than was anticipated,” according to a news release. While the total number of students — 3,186 — has decreased by 2.5% from last fall, full-time equivalent students have only seen a 0.83% decrease, meaning more students are taking more classes. Four hundred forty-six graduate students are enrolled, only four less than last year. Online enrollment rose to 1,759 students this fall, and online-only undergraduate students increased nearly 10%, according to the release. Although out-of-state enrollment has decreased, in-state resident enrollment has risen by 7.2%.
“However, all of these expected changes were generally offset by gains in other areas, so overall the impact of these expected enrollment reductions was minimized,” the news release said.
SDSMT enrollment is down by 52 students this year, from 2,529 last year to 2,477 this fall. The full-time equivalent number of students also decreased by 5.4%.
