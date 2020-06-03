With an announced urgent need for blood donations amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Pierre/Fort Pierre blood drive took place at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre on June 1 and June 2.
According to Abbie Arneson, senior donor recruiter with Vitalant blood services, there is an urgent need for blood donations, now that hospitals are reopening for regular medical work and elective surgeries. All blood types are critically needed right now, especially for platelets, type O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells.
Vitalant and the hosting organizations have adjusted the blood donation process for maximum safety during the COVID-19 situation. If a donor did not already have a facemask, free ones were available at the welcoming table.
People could set up appointment times, but walk-ins were accommodated as quickly as possible.
Shari Juhnke was head of the Vitalant staff at this blood drive. According to her, the first day, from noon to 6 p.m., saw donations of 49 units of whole blood, 14 red cell donations which equals 28 units, two units of red cell/plasma and two units of plasma. These made 79 blood products given during the drive’s first day.
The second day, from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., saw a total of 56 units donated: 36 of whole blood, and 10 of red cells which equals 20 units.
The two-day total was 135 units 26 over the goal, Juhnke said.
“Great job for Pierre, a great community. Thank you,” Juhnke added.
