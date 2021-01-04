Last week’s winter break for K-12 students and the beginning of a longer winter break for higher education students slowed the spread of COVID-19 among South Dakota schools.
According to data updated weekly by the state department of health, 174 new cases were reported in South Dakota’s K-12 schools; 52 fewer than were reported last week. The state’s K-12 schools have not seen fewer than 200 new cases since the week of Aug. 30. There are 9,662 total COVID cases within K-12 schools; 7,205 among students and 2,457 among staff. Of the total cases, 283 are active infections, down 94 from last week. There are more schools with no active cases; 741 compared to last week’s 710. One hundred twenty-five schools reported one or two active infections last week, and 21 reported three or more.
Among South Dakota’s higher education institutions, cases mostly remained stable with 37 new cases reported for the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2 — only three more than the week prior. Even with the slight increase, new case numbers are at the lowest since the first two weeks of school in mid-August. There are now 3,215 total cases within colleges, universities, and technical schools; 2,763 of which are among students and 452 among staff. Of the total cases, only 53 are active, down 17 from last week. Most higher education institutions have one or two active cases (seven), but three schools are now reporting no active infections. Five schools have three or more.
The Pierre School District typically updates its case numbers every Monday at https://pierre.k12.sd.us/, but as of Jan. 4, district staff were still off of work for the holiday. The department of health updates COVID case data for all South Dakota schools every Monday on their website at https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.