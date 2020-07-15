As COVID-19 continues forcing businesses to close or limit operations from coast to coast, many out-of-work Americans have grown accustomed to receiving $600 per week from the federal government.
However, unless Democrats and Republicans in Washington, D.C. strike a deal soon, these extra unemployment benefits will expire by the end of July.
According to South Dakota Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman, a total of $147.7 million worth of the $600 weekly payments have been distributed in the state since COVID-19 began putting people out of work. This is through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program.
Hultman said the last $600 payments are scheduled for distribution to those who claim unemployment for the week of July 25.
The most recent unemployment rate available for South Dakota is the 9.2% mark recorded in May. This is three times higher than the 3.1% posted in May 2019.
However, Hultman said there are jobs available … if one knows where to look. Go to https://dlr.sd.gov for more information about job opportunities.
“Our job openings are back to pre-pandemic levels, and we can help those unemployed find new employment,” Hultman said. “Employment specialists can help search job listings, write resumes and cover letters, submit applications, and even practice interviewing.”
In Washington, D.C., meanwhile, the $600 payments have become another version of the so-called “political football.”
“The timetable is the timetable of the American people needing their Unemployment Insurance, their direct payments, their assistance for rent and mortgage foreclosure forbearance, in terms of that. We need it for states and localities to be able to – to be able to pay their employees who are meeting the needs of their constituents,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said during a Tuesday interview on CNN.
“And, you know what, we need it to open the economy by testing, tracing, treating, isolating,” Pelosi added.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., are blaming Democrats for the nation’s economic troubles.
“Any future COVID relief package needs to be measured, with a focus on getting kids back in school safely, workers back on the job, and delivering liability protections for individuals related to the coronavirus crisis,” McConnell stated via Twitter.
McCarthy said any new legislation will probably have to start in the Senate because, “Democrats don’t want to come to work in the House.”
“Whatever bill we do has to be a realistic one that actually deals with the problem before us and has solutions,” McCarthy added during a Monday interview posted to his Twitter page.
Nevertheless, back in South Dakota, Hultman said people need to prepare for the $600 payments to expire, while making every effort to go back to work.
“Businesses are eager for qualified applicants, and we can make that connection,” Hultman added. “We also have many education and training opportunities to get you started.”
