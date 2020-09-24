As the COVID-19 case count in South Dakota surpasses 20,000 and the risk level for community spread increases, state Department of Health officials continue urging residents to do their part in flattening the curve.
The total number of cases in the state overall as of Thursday afternoon is 20,097, with 16,596 recovered and 210 dead.
Of the 20,097 total cases, 3,291 of these were considered "active" as of Thursday, with 194 of these patients hospitalized.
As of the state health department’s press conference on Thursday, 463 new cases, eight new deaths, eight new hospitalizations, and 272 new recoveries were reported statewide.
In Hughes County, there are 365 COVID-19 cases, 173 of which are active, and five deaths, with the fifth one reported on Thursday. Community spread is in the “substantial” category, as recorded on the state health department website.
In Stanley County, there are a total of 36 COVID-19 cases, eight of which are active, and no deaths. The level of community spread is listed as "moderate."
There are now 120 cases of COVID-19 in the South Dakota Women’s Prison. This includes 109 COVID-positive inmates at the Pierre Community Work Center, along with 11 infected inmates in the main women’s prison. Six staff members at the work center have also tested positive. The state health department said Thursday they are conducting additional testing at the prison as part of their mitigation measures.
In addition to data from the state health department, the Harvard Global Health Institute, in combination with other researchers and public health professionals, launched a COVID Risk Level map to show how a state or county has a green, yellow, orange or red level of risk for COVID community transmission. Risk levels are calculated based on daily cases per 100,000 people. The risk level framework then gives “broad guidance” on appropriate control efforts based on the level of risk. Currently, South Dakota ranks second in the nation, after North Dakota, for risk level of contracting COVID-19, with 35.5 cases per 100K people. Red risk level is characterized as 25-plus cases per 100,000 people, and the recommended control effort for an outbreak of this intensity is to implement stay-at-home orders.
The complete map and data can be found here: https://globalepidemics.org/key-metrics-for-covid-suppression/.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton also said that individuals should be taking additional action and being “extra cautious” to slow the spread.
“It’s important to recognize… it’s less about the place, and more about the actions individuals are engaging in. Individuals put themselves at risk when they’re in large crowds and not taking precautions to prevent illness, and it's more about those individual actions that put yourself at risk or the precautions you take to minimize that risk that has a larger impact on COVID-19 risk as opposed to where you are located geographically.”
The health department will continue to emphasize what individuals can do to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
“The individual plays very much the biggest role in our state COVID response,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We need everybody working really hard to see any change in the numbers.”
She said that “a lot of people are doing the right thing,” but that individuals must make smart decisions to stop the spread.
“If you’re a positive case, you need to isolate, because if you’re not isolating, you’re spreading COVID, and we’re going to continue to see very high numbers,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Even if someone is not COVID-positive or a close contact, people need to do what they are instructed to do by the health department to stop the spread. Malsam-Rysdon said it is “as important as ever” to take individual action to stop the virus from spreading as cold and flu season approaches, when people will become susceptible to multiple viruses.
“It does come back to individuals. They do need to take precautions; they need to identify what risks they’re taking when they’re getting together… and make sure they're taking proper precautions,” Clayton said.
The health department recommended South Dakotans follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for slowing the spread, which include:
Minimizing overall contact with people;
Social distancing of six feet or more;
Frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; and
Wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible.
“Now we’re seeing [that] the Midwest is really experiencing our highest cases so far, so I think when you talk about peaks, we're going to have to be looking at it in a larger context. COVID will continue to be a part of what we deal with. What we're seeing now is very much what other states have seen much earlier [in the pandemic],” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.