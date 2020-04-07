Six people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, including state Rep. Robert Glanzer of Huron, according to the Department of Health’s update on Tuesday. That’s up from four deaths reported on Monday.
The total number of cases of people with the coronavirus went up 10 percent to 320, according to the state’s figures, which are released about noon with numbers as of 5 p.m. the preceding day. The case count went up 20 percent the previous day, after two consecutive days of increases of 13.3 percent.
The state health department is updating the figures each day, as of 5 p.m. the previous day.
The cases remain mostly in the southeast part of the state, with a full 60 percent of them - 192 - in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which comprise the city of Sioux Falls.
Only 20 cases have been determined in West River, South Dakota, in six counties, including six cases in Pennington County which has Rapid City as its county seat.
On Tuesday, state Department of Health officials said an employee at the Walmart Pharmacy in Yankton had tested positive for COVID-19 after the employee reported working March 25 and March 30 “while able to transmit the virus to others.”
There have been 15 cases of positive tests for COVID-19 in the county.
State health officials issued this recommendation: “Due to the risk of exposure, customers of the pharmacy on March 25 who visited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 8.
Customers who visited the pharmacy on March 30 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 13.
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
