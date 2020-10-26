COVID claims 6th Hughes County life; S.D. maintains nation’s second-highest infection rate

While listing both Hughes and Stanley counties with “Substantial” COVID-19 community spread, South Dakota Department of Health officials during the weekend reported a sixth resident of Hughes County dead from the coronavirus.
As this unfolds, a full 1.2% of South Dakota’s population is currently infected with COVID-19. This calculation is based on the health department’s Sunday listing of 10,745 active cases. This number is then divided into the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimate of 884,659. This leads to the 1.2% of the population now infected.
The data for “currently” infected should not be confused with the total number of cases (39,203) because that number includes those who have “recovered” from COVID-19, as well as those who have died from it.
Furthermore, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to show that South Dakota’s COVID-19 infection rate per 100,000 residents is the nation’s second highest.
The national average for new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents during the last seven days, as of Sunday, was 20.4. Below is a list showing how South Dakota and its neighboring states rank in this statistic:
North Dakota -- 107.9
SOUTH DAKOTA -- 89.6
Montana -- 66
Wyoming -- 49.2
Nebraska -- 43.6
Iowa -- 37.9
Minnesota -- 28.1
U.S. Average -- 20.4
This means South Dakota’s current COVID-19 infection rate is more than four times the national average.
In terms of the death rate for COVID-19, South Dakota’s situation is better than the national average since the start of the pandemic. The CDC shows that since January, the death rate per 100,000 people for the nation is 68; South Dakota’s is only 41.
However, in the last week, the statistics show a different story. During that time, the nation’s death rate per 100,000 people is only 0.3. For South Dakota, the number is 0.8, with only North Dakota’s 1.0 ranking higher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.