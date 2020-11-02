Effective Tuesday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 15, the Stanley County Courthouse will be closed to the public. Plans are to reopen the courthouse on Nov. 16.

According to Philena Burtch, Stanley County auditor, one employee has tested positive for COVID-19, while three others are waiting for test results.

If someone has business in the courthouse, they can call that specific office to make an appointment. If something needs to be dropped off, there is a drop box inside the South doors, on East 2nd Avenue, facing the Stanley County Elementary.

The three voting places are still open for Election Day. Stanley County precinct voting places are the Community Center in Fort Pierre, the McQuistion Farmstead out in the county, and the Hayes Community Hall in Hayes. Voting times are 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Mountain Time.

