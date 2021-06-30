The Department of Health confirmed the COVID-19 Delta variant's presence in South Dakota in a Wednesday press release.
An out-of-state lab verified the findings, which included a single identified case in Edmunds County. The Health Department said people should assume other cases exist statewide.
The state's Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said her department is closely following the development. She also highlighted the importance for residents to get tested and vaccinated against coronavirus.
The Delta variant's ability to spread more easily and reduce vaccine protection and existing treatment effectiveness raised concerns at the Health Department. But Malsam-Rysdon added current COVID-19 vaccines had proven 100 percent effective against hospitalization and death.
"While COVID-19 case counts remain at an all-time low since the beginning of the pandemic, virus variants remain a threat diminished by increased vaccinations," Malsam-Rysdon said.
According to the Health Department's COVID-19 data dashboard, the state reported 56.80 percent of residents statewide received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday. The data said only 52.56 percent of the state's residents received full vaccination.
Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines require a two-dose shot for full vaccination. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires one dose for full vaccination.
The first Delta variant detection came in late-2020 in India. The variant's first detection in the United States came in March.
The Health Department didn't respond to the Capital Journal's request -- before publication -- for comment on whether the state is concerned about the variant's arrival while at a 52.56-percent fully-vaccination rate statewide.
The Health Department's COVID-19 site reported South Dakota administered 689,773 doses -- 296,277 Moderna doses, 370,800 Pfizer doses and 22,696 J&J doses.
The state listed 143,824 people with complete Moderna doses -- 8,628 with one dose -- and 178,784 with complete Pfizer doses -- 13,231 with one dose. The state reported an overall total of 367,140 residents received COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, the Health Department reported 148 active cases, 122,353 recovered cases and 19 people currently hospitalized statewide.
