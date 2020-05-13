Because most courthouses have closed for weddings due to COVID-19, a South Dakota couple of 32 years tied the knot in the drive-thru of Shane’s Pharmacy in Fort Pierre on Wednesday afternoon.
“We’ve been together for 32 years; committed to one another for years and years. Now, today, we finally tied the knot and made it official,” said Robert Lentz, who drove with his bride-to-be, Donna Strong, from Pukwana to Fort Pierre for the wedding.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for years, and now that we are closing up there in age … with this COVID thing, now is a better time to get married,” Lentz added.
Shane Clarambeau is the CEO and pharmacist at Shane’s Pharmacy. He is also ordained to officiate at weddings.
Though Clarambeau said he has performed about a dozen ceremonies, this is his first drive-thru one. He usually dresses appropriately for the more traditional weddings. However, he said he has dressed as Prince and as Elvis Presley, “for close friends who ‘deserve’ it,” joked Clarambeau. “I was originally ordained when a friend wanted me to perform his wedding. We joked then about doing a drive-thru, and now years later I am doing one.”
Because of social distancing in response to the COVID-19 situation, the couple could not go to their local courthouse — or any courthouse they checked — to be married.
When trying to find a judge to perform the wedding, “we had absolutely zero results,” Robert said.
This was confirmed by Hughes County Clerk of Courts employee Ashtin Greene, who said, “We have been told that we are not performing wedding ceremonies at this time.”
The drive-thru arrangements had been made in advance, but, according to pharmacy employee Melissa Gravatt, Robert and Donna stopped in earlier Wednesday to confirm the final details. The two had known Clarambeau from when he lived in Chamberlain.
During the two-ring ceremony, Donna had a difficult time getting Robert’s ring on, and they laughed about it. As with other aspects of the ceremony, fine-tuning the sizing of the rings will have to be done in the future.
Shane’s Pharmacy is closed to walk-in patients and customers resulting in the need for the drive-thru ceremony. The seven employees (out of nine total) on duty during the wedding had decorated the pillars of the drive-thru with streamers and balloons. Then, after the ceremony, outside the window, they were eligible to sign as witnesses.
