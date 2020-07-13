More than 3.2 million Americans have now been infected by COVID-19, while data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday showed more than 134,000 deaths connected to the disease.
The nature of COVID-19 means that more densely populated areas along the East and West coasts, such as New York City, Los Angeles, etc., are more susceptible to the spread of the virus than are more sparsely populated regions across the Midwest, Great Plains and Rocky Mountains.
However, South Dakota and its neighbors — North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana — are far from immune. In fact, just on Friday, Hughes County recorded its first two deaths officially attributed to COVID-19.
On Monday, the Capital Journal pulled data from the U.S. Census Bureau and from each of the seven aforementioned states to get a snapshot of how each state is performing in the COVID-19 battle.
South Dakota
COVID infection rate — 1 of every 118 residents has been infected.
COVID testing rate — 1 of every 9.7 residents has been tested.
Population — 884,659
Confirmed COVID cases — 7,524
COVID tests administered — 91,378
COVID deaths — 109
The compilation shows South Dakota’s infection rate is lower than that of Iowa and Nebraska, but higher than those of Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and Minnesota.
In terms of testing, only Wyoming has tested a lower percentage of its population for COVID-19.
“People should have the freedom to wear masks if it makes them feel safe, but the science on masks is very mixed,” Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted last week, even as her Department of Health continues to recommend masks on its website.
North DakotaCOVID infection rate — 1 of every 172 residents has been infected.
COVID testing rate — 1 of every 6.2 residents has been tested.
Population — 762,062
Confirmed COVID cases — 4,442
COVID tests administered — 123,878
COVID deaths — 87
“North Dakotans have done a great job exercising individual responsibility to slow the spread of the coronavirus, putting our state in a position to be able to further reopen our economy with a thoughtful, common-sense approach focused on saving lives and livelihoods,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said recently.
Minnesota
COVID infection rate — 1 of every 139 residents has been infected.
COVID testing rate — 1 of every 7.3 residents has been tested.
Population — 5,639,632
Confirmed COVID cases — 42,772
COVID tests administered — 768,989
COVID deaths — 1,504 confirmed, with another 38 considered probable
“COVID-19 continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said via a Monday statement. “As cases skyrocket in other states, we can’t let our guard down now.”
Iowa
COVID infection rate — 1 of every 89 residents has been infected.
COVID testing rate — 1 of every 8.3 residents has been tested.
Population — 3,155,070
Confirmed COVID cases — 35,529
COVID tests administered — 377,874
COVID deaths — 754
“COVID-19 is far from over,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said via a video statement on Monday. “Each and every one of us has it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Nebraska
COVID infection rate — 1 of every 91 residents has been infected.
COVID testing rate — 1 of every 9 residents has been tested.
Population — 1,934,408
Confirmed COVID cases — 21,172
COVID tests administered — 211,901
COVID deaths — 285
“As governors, we know our states better than anybody else,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said during a recent interview with Fox News host Neil Cavuto. “It should be left to us to manage this.”
Wyoming
COVID infection rate — 1 of every 304 residents has been infected.
COVID testing rate — 1 of every 14.6 residents has been tested.
Population — 578,759
Confirmed COVID cases — 1,903
COVID tests administered — 39,552
COVID deaths — 21
“It is really simple and depends on everyone practicing good hygiene, social distancing and doing their best to wear a mask in public where social distancing isn’t possible. It’s the way you and our economy will both stay healthy,” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said regarding COVID-19.
Montana
COVID infection rate — 1 of every 580 residents has been infected.
COVID testing rate — 1 of every 9 residents has been tested.
Population — 1,068,778
Confirmed COVID cases — 1,843
COVID tests administered — 118,695
COVID deaths — 32
“Montana’s doctors and nurses are committed to combating this virus. Show your appreciation for our health care professionals and #MaskUpMT,” Montana Gov. Steve Bullock tweeted on Sunday.
