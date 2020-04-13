As a farmer, rancher or agricultural worker, you are part of the essential critical infrastructure workforce.
The Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center offers guidance on the prevention and spread of the COVID-19 virus. Steps include eliminating exposure, finding as many ways as possible to reduce person-to-person contact, using administrative authority to establish new work guidelines as necessary, and making use of all appropriate personal protective equipment.
To remain healthy and able to work, here are some daily precautions.
Take Care To Avoid Injuries
Take extra precautions to avoid work-related injury or illness. Whatever the task, be aware of and practice safety principles.
Follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on prevention of COVID-19, as well as instructions/recommendations from state and local government officials, medical providers, extension resources, and other trusted sources.
Write a business plan outlining how your operation will go forward in case someone becomes ill. Review the plan with everyone involved in daily activities. Ensure that it can and will be implemented if necessary.
Review your operation’s daily activities, and seek ways to avoid person-to-person contact.
Postpone any tasks that require personal interaction but are not necessary for day-to-day operations.
Whenever possible, complete work activities remotely rather than as a group or person-to-person. Take advantage of electronic communications.
On-Site Respiratory Protection
You, family members, and other workers can use the masks/respirators commonly used against agricultural dust, gases, etc. to help combat the spread of viruses. Common agricultural use respirators include N95/100 masks for dust and Half mask with cartridges for dust and gases (including pesticides). Or, a tight-fitting surgical mask or home-made mask may provide some protection. If you are infected, wearing a mask helps protect you from exposing others.
Anytime you must interact with others or be in a confined space or public area, wear the mask or home-made face covering. This will help protect you from droplets that are breathed out. If your N95 mask has a valve, be aware that your exhaled breath escapes through the valve unfiltered. Tape it shut to minimize the spread of small particles and droplets that are breathed out. Do a seal check to make sure the mask fits closely around your nose and mouth.
Wash your hands before and after removing the mask. When working in dirty or high-dust areas, place a clean cloth/bandana over the mask. Keep the mask clean and in good condition. Store masks in a clean, dry place. Anytime you re-use a mask, assume it carries some contamination. Wash or sanitize your hands after putting it on and before and after taking it off, cleaning, caring for, and storing.
Extended use / re-use of facemasks
Extended use: wearing the same N95 respirator for repeated encounters without removing the respirator between encounters. Re-use: using the same N95 respirator for multiple encounters but removing it between at least some of the encounters. The respirator is stored between encounters and re-used.
- Extended use is preferred over re-use, with the assumption that it is safer to leave mask protection in place to reduce the risk of self-contamination through frequent donning/doffing the same equipment.
- Facemasks, N95s, and eye protection can be re-used in a careful and limited way during periods of short supply.
- Guidance is for re-use by a single person (no sharing). This applies to both respirators and eye protection.
- Disposable N95 respirators worn for protection from COVID-19 may be re-used or worn for extended use as long as they are able to seal, were not worn during an aerosol-generating procedure, or have reached the end of their use by being soiled, damaged or moist from sweat or insensible fluid loss through breathing.
To help ensure use by a single person:
- Label the N95 respirator and storage container with the user’s name
- Write the name on the elastic straps.
- Document dates and times of use on the storage container to track overall use.
Donning an N95 respirator
- 1. Complete hand sanitizing.
- 2. Don the N95 respirator.
- 3. Perform a negative/positive seal check.
- 4. Ensure the respirator is breathable. If not, the respirator is not reusable.
Removing facemask or respirator
- 1. Complete hand sanitizing.
- 2. Remove the mask/respirator by holding the ear loops. The front is likely to be contaminated, so remove slowly and carefully.
- 3. After removing the mask, inspect it for contamination, distortion in shape/form, or soiling. If the mask is wet, it should be discarded.
- 4. If the mask is not visibly contaminated or distorted, carefully store to maintain the mask shape.
Sanitizing / disinfecting a respirator
3M, the manufacturer of N95 respirators, has studies on a variety of sanitizing, disinfecting, and sterilizing methods. Overall, studies illustrated that some disinfecting processes result in damage to the respirator, rendering it unusable. In summary, testing showed:
- Microwave generated steam, 2 minutes, full power: metal nose clip and stables melted surrounding plastic; nosefoams delaminated; straps on 1870 lost elasticity.
- Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, 30 minutes (15 minutes per side): Straps on 1870 lost elasticity; strong burnt odor; nosefoam compressed on 1860.
- Moist heat 30 minutes, 140F, kitchen-type oven: metal nose clip and staples melted surrounding plastic; nosefoam delaminated; straps on 1870 lost elasticity.
- Ultraviolet irradiation, 15 minutes: no observable physical damage.
- Ethylene oxide (flammable, colorless gas) 1 hour 100% EtO Sterilizer: No observable physical changes.
- Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma, 55 minutes, 113F: Filter penetration exceeded 5% on multiple samples.
- Hydrogen Peroxide vapor: No observable physical changes.
- Bleach, 30 minutes: Nosefoam slightly tarnished; staples oxidized to varying degrees; discolored or dissolved inner nose pad.
- Liquid hydrogen peroxide, 30 minutes, 6% hydrogen peroxide solution: Staples oxidized to varying degrees.
Han hygiene: on & off the farm
Everyone on the farm – you, family members, employees, visitors – should practice handwashing every day. Instructions on building a low-cost hand washing station are at https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/handwashing_station_instructions.pdf?fwd=no
If soap isn’t available, use hand sanitizer - preferably with at least 60% alcohol. Wash/sanitize your hands throughout the day as you work at home, in your office, the farm shop, driving vehicles, in public places, etc.
If feasible, carry sanitizing wipes with you and use the wipe to touch surfaces, such as door handles. Dispose of the wipe with each use. Avoid touching your face, mouth, eyes, and nose.
Disinfect surfaces
Everyone on the farm comes in contact with a variety of surfaces throughout the day - cell phones, touch screens at stores and businesses, ATMs, steering wheels and controls, tools, utensils, tables, chairs, doorknobs, light switches, phones, tablets, remote controls, keyboards, handles, desks, toilets, sinks.
Along with touching, other means of contaminating surfaces include sneezing, coughing, placing contaminated items on the surface, etc. To sanitize these surfaces, wear disposable gloves, use water in combination with cleaning and disinfecting agents, disinfecting wipes, etc. Disinfecting should be done after cleaning to further reduce spreading infection. The active ingredient in bleach – sodium hypochlorite – is very effective at killing the virus. Allow the bleach to work for at least 10-15 minutes before wiping the surface with a clean cloth.
When to use disposable gloves
- Wear gloves when handling or transporting any item/equipment that is or is suspected to be contaminated.
- Wear gloves when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are or are suspected to be contaminated.
- Remove and discard gloves once cleaning or disinfecting is completed.
- DO NOT wash or re-use the gloves.
- Complete hand hygiene procedure after glove removal and disposal.
- Wearing disposable gloves in public is not recommended. It can give a false sense of security. Gloves may become contaminated and you may inadvertently touch your cell phone, steering wheel, etc., contaminating items and surfaces in your environment. In public settings, sanitizing your hands after touching surfaces may be more effective.
When you return home from work
Leave used personal protective equipment at your worksite or in your truck. Wash your hands before leaving work and use disinfectant on your hands before entering your home. Remove your shoes and leave them outside or by the door. If possible, change your clothes and shower.
How you get infected with COVID
COVID-19 can be spread through person-to-person contact or from touching a contaminated surface or object.
It spreads in person-to-person contact:
- Between people who are in close contact, less than six feet between them.
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.
- These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly can be inhaled into the lungs.
- Studies suggest that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
- Maintaining good social distance (about 6 feet) is very important in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
What if I am sick?
If you have a fever or a cough, you may have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. If you are sick, keep track of your symptoms. An emergency warning sign of COVID-19 includes trouble breathing. Call before you seek medical care. If you call 911, inform the operator that you have or believe you might have COVID-19. If possible, put on a face mask before medical help arrives.
Immediately seek care if you experience any of these other emergency warning signs: persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face. This is not an all-inclusive list.
Funding for this educational article comes from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
