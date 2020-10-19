One week after confirming all Pierre School District students as clear of COVID-19, officials on Monday announced three new infections for T.F. Riggs High students, in addition to one each for those at Georgia Morse Middle and Jefferson Elementary.
This week in the district, there are six active cases overall, according to a list of active and recovered cases on the website updated each Monday. Last week, there were no positive cases among students.
In addition to the five student cases, a staff member at Kennedy Elementary is also listed as infected with coronavirus.
So far, 53 students and 10 staff members districtwide have recovered from the virus in Pierre.
Statewide, meanwhile, COVID-19 cases have been slowly rising over the last week in South Dakota’s K-12 schools and colleges.
There are currently 626 active cases among K-12 schools, a total reflecting an increase of 92 from last week. The week of Oct. 11-17, a total of 516 new cases were reported, a slight increase from 502 the prior week.
The total number of cases reported in K-12 schools is now 2,896. Most of the increase has been among students, who account for 2,044 cases, up from 1,643 last week. There are now more schools with one or more cases, with 200 schools reporting one or two cases and 65 with three or more.
In colleges, universities, and technical colleges, the health department reported 183 active cases, 66 more than were reported last week. The week of Oct. 11-17, 139 cases were reported, up from 111 the week before. The total number of reported cases among colleges is now 1,753; 1,626 of which are students and 127 of which are staff members. No higher education institutions are COVID-free; 14 of the 15 reporting schools have three or more cases.
