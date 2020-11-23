On the same day South Dakota Department of Health officials confirmed three more deaths related to COVID-19 for Hughes County — bringing the total for the county to 17 — they also issued an update regarding how the coronavirus is impacting schools and colleges across the state.
South Dakota’s K-12 schools saw 1,000 new COVID-19 cases the week of Nov. 8-14, the highest number of new cases reported in a week, according to the Monday data.
There are fewer active COVID cases in the Pierre School District this week; 14 students and nine staff members, compared with last week’s 14 students and 10 staff. The active cases are located as follows:
Buchanan Elementary (one student, one staff);
Jefferson Elementary (two staff);
Kennedy Elementary (one student, two staff)
Georgia Morse Middle (four students, two staff);
T.F. Riggs High (eight students, one staff) and;
Other buildings (one staff).
So far, 107 Pierre students, along with 43 staff members, have recovered from COVID.
The Pierre School District updates data on active and recovered COVID cases in its buildings each Monday. The district remains in the “substantial” community spread category.
So far for the week of Nov. 15-21, 648 new cases were reported across state K-12 schools; 352 less than the week before. The health department updates the number of COVID cases in South Dakota schools each Monday on its website, doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx. These numbers are provisional and subject to increase.
This brings the total number of cases in K-12 schools to 6,883; 5,957 of which are recovered. Of the total cases, 926 are active, which is six less than last week. The cases are among 5,032 students and 1,851 staff members. There are now a few more schools with three or more active cases; 103 compared to last week’s 90. More schools have no active cases; 569 compared to last week’s 562. Two hundred fifteen schools have one or two active cases, down from 235 last week.
