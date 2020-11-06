With six COVID-19 patients already in the Avera St. Mary's intensive care unit at Pierre, Avera St. Mary's officials are preparing for the "surge" in the coming weeks.
St. Mary’s officials will be implementing special measures, such as temporarily reducing planned surgeries and clinic appointments, to help alleviate pressure from a potential surge of COVID patients.
Currently, 12 hospital beds at the Pierre hospital are occupied by COVID patients, according to hospital capacity data updated daily by the South Dakota Department of Health. Six of those patients are utilizing ICU beds and three COVID patients are using ventilators.
“We’re seeing a surge based on the steady and significant increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the state and wider region. Typically, as the state sees the positive number of COVID-19 tests increase, hospitalizations also increase in the one to two weeks following,” said Communications and Public Relations Partner for Avera St. Mary's Sigrid Wald Swanson. “Hospital bed capacity is extremely fluid and changes on a regular basis, sometimes by the hour.”
While most COVID patients develop mild symptoms and do not require hospitalization, Avera’s projections indicate that with the rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates could “increase substantially” by mid-November.
“We all hope that these projections fall short and we have fewer patients. However, we still must be prepared,” President and Chief Medical Officer at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Mikel Holland said in a news release on Friday.
Reducing planned surgeries — especially ones that require inpatient stays afterward — and clinic appointments allows Avera to redistribute staff to areas where they are needed most, according to the press release. The hospital has also been converting private patient rooms into semi-private rooms to make room for additional patients. If necessary, Avera plans to convert other areas of the hospital into patient rooms in the event of another surge.
This will be the second time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that Avera has postponed surgeries and appointments, although in the spring, the surge postponement had more to do with conserving personal protective equipment.
Patients whose services are being rescheduled will be contacted by the hospital via phone in the coming days and weeks. Health services for non-COVID patients will still be available, however, and Avera offers virtual care/telehealth whenever it is possible. Healthcare providers are seeing people delaying care for chronic conditions due to the pandemic.
“We want to continue to care for the needs of our community and so people should still come to us with illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes and other chronic issues. We ask for understanding and patience,” Holland said in the press release.
Avera St. Mary’s said in the release that the public can help reduce the spread of COVID, “flatten the curve,” and prevent hospitalization surge by following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: practice good hygiene, social distance, and wear masks when social distancing cannot be achieved.
“We have been preparing for patient surges for months and are equipped to manage the increase in demand, but we all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now is our time to make a difference. Together, we can help reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths,” Holland said in the press release.
Also, mass COVID testing will be offered in Pierre next week at the National Guard Armory, located at 3440 E. Highway 34, on Nov. 10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Members of the public should monitor their health daily and watch out for COVID symptoms, such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.
Those who believe they have contracted COVID should call Avera Medical Group Pierre at 605-224-5901 or call 1-877-AT-AVERA (1-877-282-8372). Do not go to the clinic in-person before calling ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.