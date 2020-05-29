South Dakota officials announced five more deaths and 73 new COVID-19 cases across the state, Friday, May 28, during the daily Department of Health teleconference.
There were 15 counties with new cases, though Hughes and Stanley counties remained at four and two active cases respectively, officials reported.
There was one case in each of Brookings, Buffalo, Davison, Edmunds, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, and Spink counties; two in Grant and Lawrence counties; three in Brown and Meade counties; 12 in Minnehaha County; 15 in Pennington County and 32 in Beadle County, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
One thing going well is the state’s efforts to test the congregate population.
“We have tested a total of 7,340 individuals,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. "That includes residents and staff. And that includes about three-quarters of the tier one individuals, with the remainder still scheduled to be completed, and about one-third of the folks in tiers two, three and four.”
The numbers for certain age groups infected is similar to that seen in neighboring states such as North Dakota and Nebraska, where the largest numbers of people infected are in the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups, with 937 and 1,091 respectively, Clayton said.
Clayton could not speak for the mindset of those in these age groups, and said it is could be as simple as people going back to being more social with the relaxed state of things going forward, he said.
The fact remains individuals do need to be cautious regardless of their age. This disease is spread with respiratory droplets and if an individual is within 6 feet of another individual, infected and contagious, for around 15 minutes they should consider themselves at risk, regardless of their age, Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
