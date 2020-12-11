South Dakotans who are currently receiving federal unemployment benefits though the $2.2 trillion CARES Act funding may soon reach the end of their weekly payments.
The last day to claim benefits from federal programs funded by the CARES Act is Dec. 26. Claimants may see their benefits stop before that point if they reach the maximum allowable amount of weeks of unemployment, according to program rules. If Congress passes new legislation or extends the current program, however, claimants can continue to request the weekly payments, according to a press release issued by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.
The Department of Labor and Regulation is encouraging claimants to continue searching for employment so they can secure a job before the benefits run out, according to a press release. Job Service offices can meet in-person with clients by appointment Monday through Friday, as well as virtually. For more information, visit www.sdjobs.org.
In South Dakota, benefits are provided via three programs, two of which are federally funded through the CARES Act — Regular State Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). The Department of Labor and Regulation defines each program as follows:
- Regular State Unemployment Compensation is a state program that provides benefits to eligible claimants with the required amount of wages earned from a covered South Dakota employer during the applicable base period. Employers pay the premiums that fund the program, and employees can earn eligibility through a wage-earning work history. This program provides a maximum of 26 weeks of benefits during the claimant’s benefit year.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is a CARES Act program that provides benefits to eligible claimants who are not working due to the pandemic and do not earn wages from a covered South Dakota employer. PUA is available to workers not traditionally covered by unemployment insurance, such as self-employed individuals and contract and gig workers. Someone who is out of work due to a covered COVID-19 qualifying event could also be eligible for PUA. This program lasts for up to a maximum of 39 weeks and claimants are not eligible for any extended benefits programs. Under current federal law, this program ends on Dec. 26.
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is a CARES Act program that provides eligible claimants up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment after exhausting benefits in the Regular State Unemployment Compensation program. Under current federal law, this program ends on Dec. 26.
In South Dakota, 18 initial PUA claims were filed during the week of Dec. 5, according to data from the Department of Labor and Regulation. The week prior, 16 initial PUA claims were filed. During the week of Nov. 21, there were 1,318 continuing claims in the state and 1,581 during the week of Nov. 14.
PEUC claims filed in the state over the last month are as follows:
- Week of Nov. 21- 726
- Week of Nov. 14- 890
- Week of Nov. 7- 812
- Week of Oct. 31- 887
For those who began receiving PUA unemployment benefits early on in the pandemic and are still receiving those benefits, they will reach the maximum 39 weeks of payments. Regardless of when an individual began receiving PUA benefits, they will only receive benefits through Dec. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.