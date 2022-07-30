Avera

South Dakota hospital systems, such as Sioux Falls-based Avera Health, monitor COVID-19 admissions and community transmission rates to ensure they can treat patients effectively and maintain adequate staffing levels, said chief medical officer Kevin Post.

The emergence of the latest coronavirus variant, which makes up nearly 80 percent of new cases nationally, is raising additional health concerns due to its ability to infect people even if they are vaccinated or have had prior infection, and health officials are increasingly recommending precautions such as masking indoors and staying up to date on booster shots.

But those concerns are not likely to sway South Dakota government, health care and school officials to move away from an official stance of “living with the virus” rather than pursuing active interventions this fall.

