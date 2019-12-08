The third annual cowboy Christmas Concert, sponsored by the Dakota Western Heritage Festival and in part by the South Dakota Arts Council, titled ‘A New Christmas Tradition’, featuring the Campfire Concerto, was held Saturday afternoon at the Riggs High School Theatre.
The traditional flavor of the concert was enhanced by several guest performers on stage with Paul Larson, Kenny Putnam, Boyd Bristow and Chet Murray, the Campfire Concerto. Jami Lynn’s rendition of an old folk tune, “I Wonder as I Wander’, sung to the haunting sounds of her banjo, followed by guest Sara Carlson’s rendition of ‘Ave Marie’ added meaning to the Christmas spirit.
A surprise guest was Mike Conner, of Acoustic Christmas fame, who joined his harmonies along with his guitar and mandolin to the group. Yvonne Hollenbeck’s Christmas poetry was a highlight of the concert.
The skill of the performers was obvious from the beginning, and the selection of Christmas-themed music was varied from fun to traditional to sacred. The audience sang along with many of the traditional songs, and were brought to tears with Yvonne’s poem, ‘The Christmas Quilt’, a very personal story of a mother who made a quilt for her boy to have when he returned from serving in the navy, only to learn he was killed at Pearl Harbor, and how the quilt became a memory and reminder each Christmas of the love of family. It was especially poignant as the Saturday of the concert was the anniversary of that attack at Pearl Harbor. People stood and applauded their appreciation for her words.
The performers were impressed and enthused by the participation of the audience, and felt they were experiencing a special evening. People leaving the theatre were talking about how the show really made them feel like it was the Christmas season, and were encouraging the Dakota Western Heritage Festival to sponsor it again next year.
On a personal note, as a follower of acoustic music and a fan of the talent we have in South Dakota, I came away feeling I had seen one of the best concerts at any level I had ever experienced.
The Dakota Western Heritage Festival’s goal is to educate and entertain, focusing on preserving South Dakota traditions and lifestyle. The concert is a vehicle to raise funds to support the festival, which is in its ninth year. The concert will be held again on Sept. 18 -20, 2020. It will include a one day wagon train, vendors, freedom stage, cowboy church and numerous displays and demonstrations. The Dakota Western Heritage Festival is a non-profit organization.
(Heintz is also co-producer of the annual Dakota Western Heritage Festival held in Ft. Pierre.)
