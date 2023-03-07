Two Cowboy Country Store gas stations in Pierre have been targeted by burglars twice over the course of a month. 

The Cowboy Country Store on Euclid Ave. was broken into early Friday morning.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments