Cowboy Country Stores in Pierre target of recent burglaries

By Phil Torres
Mar 7, 2023

Two Cowboy Country Store gas stations in Pierre have been targeted by burglars twice over the course of a month.

The Cowboy Country Store on Euclid Ave. was broken into early Friday morning. The suspect broke down the door around 1:30 a.m. before taking approximately $900 worth of vape and CBD products, according to the store manager.

This is the second area Cowboy Country Store that's been broken into this year, according to Pierre Police Department Captain Bryan Walz.

On Feb. 5, police responded to a reported burglary at the Cowboy Country Store on North Harrison Avenue. The incident is still under investigation, according to Walz.

Walz said a juvenile related to the incident on Euclid was detained.
