Cowboy poetry at senior center

Humorous cowboy poets Terry Moore and Bonnie Krogman.

Some very funny cowboy poetry kept the members and guests of the Pierre Senior Center laughing during their weekly Thursday Potluck and Entertainment on Jan. 27, the center’s Don Zeller said.

There were two new members and four guests among the 60 people who attended.

Vivian resident Terry Moore and White River resident Bonnie Krogman provided the entertainment, in the way of “some very entertaining cowboy poetry,” Zeller said.

Both are long-time ranchers. Krogman’s poems were written about her late husband, Ken, and their adventures on their ranch.

Some of the poems presented focused on cattle and skunks, 24 seconds a day when a man’s mind goes blank and “Don’t Count the Dead Ones.”

“We are always looking for more entertainers to share our potluck with us. Call us at 605-224-7730 to learn more and join in the fun,” Zeller said.

