Crabtree campaigning for District 8 Senate

Casey Crabtree has officially announced he is running for election to the South Dakota Senate from District 8.
District 8 consists of Lake, Miner, Moody and Sanborn counties. Its current legislators, all Republicans, are Representative Randy Gross, a farmer and retired banker from Elkton; Representative Marli Wese, a farmer from Madison; and Senator Jordan Youngberg, a business owner/entrepreneur from Chester. Youngberg is not running for reelection.
“Over the years, my family and I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how the communities in District 8 come together and step up to take on any challenges,” said Crabtree. “From flooding to community fundraisers, and now the Coronavirus, I can’t think of a group of people I’d be prouder to represent in Pierre.”
Crabtree is currently the director of economic development and government affairs at Heartland Consumers Power District in Madison. He has worked with value-added agriculture, improving our state’s infrastructure and has an understanding of the legislative process and how to get things done in Pierre.
“After much prayer and many discussions with family and close friends, I’ve made the decision to announce my candidacy and have been overwhelmed already by all the community support,” said Crabtree. “The people in District 8 expect their elected officials to work hard and represent their values every day, and that is exactly what I intend to do.”
Crabtree and his wife, Ashley, both live and work in Madison with their two sons. Ashley, an optometrist, owns Madison Vision Clinic. Both are graduates of Northern State University. Casey is a graduate of Leadership South Dakota. Casey volunteers with the DSU Trojan Athletic Club, various wildlife organizations, the Lake County Republican Party and coaching his sons in youth baseball and football.
