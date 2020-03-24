A one-vehicle crash has resulted in life-threatening injuries for Glen Bowling, Pierre.
At approximately 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, Bowling, 56, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 1806, about a half mile west of Fort Pierre. The crash was at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 1806 and United States Highway 14.
The Silverado was southbound and failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle continued across Highway 14, impacted a highway sign, hit a trailer loaded with building materials and came to rest on its roof up against a building.
According to Tony Mangan, South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Bowling was transported to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.
The use of a seat belt is under investigation. Charges are pending. Bowling was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The highway patrol is continuing the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.