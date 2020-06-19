More than two dozen businesses are participating in the Historic Pierre Street Association’s newest Crazy Days small business celebration. Starting on Friday, it continues today, Saturday, June 20.
These firms are working to keep small businesses, particularly those downtown, a thriving part of their community.
“We are trying to re-establish our downtown area. We are big supporters of shopping local, and shopping small business,” association Vice President April Stromer said.
The free draws during the event include hot dogs, water and soda, music, food sampling, wine tasting, a professional photo taken of one with their dog, and more. Other celebration items for sale include theater popcorn and ice cream. The sidewalks on South Pierre Street are filled with merchandise, with many of the goods at reduced prices.
“We encourage people to get out and have fun, while they are shopping and supporting small business and local business,” Stromer said.
Jennifer Anderson is assisting with Purses By Judy, one of the many businesses lining the sidewalk with merchandise, smiles and conversation. “
People are looking and buying. It’s a beautiful day to get out in the fresh air," Anderson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.