The South Dakota Discovery Center (SDDC) is wrapping up its 2022 Discovery On Tap! season with Ed Welsh of Badland National Park. On Friday, from 5:30-7:30pm, Welsh will transport participants from the St. Charles Lounge, 207 E Capitol Avenue, to the Badlands and back in time to look at prehistoric South Dakota.

A paleontologist by trade, Welsh has devoted himself to learning about one of the most geologically rich places on Earth. “There really isn’t another place like the Badlands,” says Welsh. “It has provided major contributions into the history of the science of paleontology and understanding life during the middle of the Age of Mammals.”

