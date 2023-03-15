The South Dakota Discovery Center (SDDC) is wrapping up its 2022 Discovery On Tap! season with Ed Welsh of Badland National Park. On Friday, from 5:30-7:30pm, Welsh will transport participants from the St. Charles Lounge, 207 E Capitol Avenue, to the Badlands and back in time to look at prehistoric South Dakota.
A paleontologist by trade, Welsh has devoted himself to learning about one of the most geologically rich places on Earth. “There really isn’t another place like the Badlands,” says Welsh. “It has provided major contributions into the history of the science of paleontology and understanding life during the middle of the Age of Mammals.”
His presentation, “The Badlands and Prehistoric South Dakota,” looks at the Badlands and its place in the geologic and natural history of our planet. And, while most people think of dinosaurs when we think about our planet’s beginnings, what this region really gives us is insight into life after those iconic creatures as it builds on our understanding of what led to our modern environment and ecosystems.
After his talk, Welsh will take attendees on a brief walk into deep geologic time, looking at the short history of life on Earth using a portable geologic time scale. With every inch representing one million years of time, we gain a true perspective of the progression of life on Earth, our place in it, and where we might go from here.
Discovery On Tap! is an outreach and development project of the SDDC that works to build upon its professional development and citizen science programs.
