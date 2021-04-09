The Office of the Attorney General has released the 203-page Crime in South Dakota 2020 report. It can be viewed in its entirety at https://atg.sd.gov/docs/CrimeInSD2020.pdf

South Dakota law enforcement agencies reported a total of 47,859 arrests involving 72,782 offenses in 2020. More serious offenses accounted for a total of 18,634 arrests. Statistics for 2020 include: 23 murders (1st and 2nd degree), 59 sex offenses, 6,006 assaults, over 1,660 larcenies/thefts, 556 frauds, 8,436 drug/narcotic, 89 kidnappings, 67 robberies, 19 arsons, 306 burglaries, 367 motor vehicle thefts, 473 destruction of property, 194 weapon violations, 5,099 DUI (5,846 in 2019), 1,520 liquor law violations.

The Attorney General’s Office states this annual report is the most accurate and comprehensive compilation of criminal statistics in the state. It reflects the actual arrest and reporting information by South Dakota law enforcement. The statistics are used to identify trends in criminal activity which, in turn, assists in crime prevention and enforcement. It helps determine the allocation of personnel, and information and technology

