The Pierre Police Department arrested two men in separate incidents over the weekend, according to a news release.
Victor Black Lance, of Pierre, was arrested early Saturday morning after assaulting another person with a knife.
In the first incident, police responded to a report of an unknown problem in the 100 block of East Sioux Avenue at 1:26 a.m. Saturday.
"When they arrived, they were met by a subject who stated they had been chased by a person with a knife and then cut by the knife. Victor Black Lance was identified as the assailant and taken into custody," the news release states.
Black Lance was charged with aggravated assault and ingesting a substance to become intoxicated.
In the second incident, police responded to a commercial burglary alarm in the 800 block of East Wells Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
"When they arrived, they observed a window to the store had been broken out. An employee was inside the business before opening for the day. Officers reviewed video surveillance and were able to identify a suspect. The suspect appeared to have cut themselves while reaching inside the business to steal alcohol. Officers were able to follow a blood trail from the scene and located the suspect in a nearby parking lot. As they were making contact with him, he fled. The suspect ran a short distance before falling to the ground. Officers were able to take him into custody at that time," the news release states.
Daryen Ley, of Pierre, was arrested and charged with burglary, petty theft, intentional damage to property, obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance.
