Crisis counseling is available to help South Dakotans in areas impacted by the flooding this year.
A $320,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the State of South Dakota is funding the crisis counseling effort. Residents who are experiencing stress as a result of the disaster can call 800-691-4336 24 hours a day. The hotline will connect them with specialists who can offer stress relief and behavioral health counseling.
The crisis counseling service is available to these areas designated in the federal disaster declaration for Individual Assistance: Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Dewey, Hutchinson, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd, Turner, Yankton, Ziebach counties; Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation; Pine Ridge Reservation; Rosebud Reservation.
