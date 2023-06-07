Incumbent Dan Cronin has won the election for the Pierre School District's sole Board of Education seat up for election, officials announced Tuesday. Cronin garnered 1,169 votes, while Jason Muldoon received 283 and Roger Livermont received 21, according to Tuesday night's unofficial tally.
In Stanley County, with two seats contested, incumbent Chris Fosheim retained a seat by winning 140 votes and challenger Jessica Paxton-Deal won a seat with 130 votes. Incumbent DeLynn Hanson received 75 votes, losing her seat, according to the unofficial count reported by Tate Gabriel, business manager for Stanley County Schools. Gabriel also reported a 9% voter turnout.
In a telephone interview after the results were announced, Cronin, president of the Pierre school board, stressed that he will continue to tap his past experience as a principal and a teacher in his work as a board member.
“It gives me a broader understanding of many components that go into educating students,” said Cronin, who will begin his third term as a board member. “I bring that background to the table with the other four members.”
Cronin served as a principal in the Pierre School District for 20 years before he was elected to the board. He also said his role as a parent nourishes the way he approaches education.
“When I was a teacher, I thought I became a better teacher when my own kids came into the system,” he said.
He looked ahead to the coming months.
“The first thing we’re going to tackle is the new budget,” he said.
He added: “I don’t have a personal agenda. It’s ongoing. We’re constantly looking at ways we can improve.”
Darla Mayer, business manager for the Pierre School District, said 12% of registered voters in the Pierre School District voted. She noted that in the past, school board elections have often been combined with other elections, resulting in a larger turnout.
“So all in all, it’s a pretty decent turnout for just one seat on the school board,” she said.
Thomas Oliva, the Hughes County finance officer, said the election ran smoothly.
“We got a lot of positive feedback from the public about the vote centers and how smooth everything ran,” he said.
Oliva said that 264 of the 1,473 votes cast in the Pierre School District were absentee votes.
