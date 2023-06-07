Incumbent Dan Cronin has won the election for the Pierre School District's sole Board of Education seat up for election, officials announced Tuesday. Cronin garnered 1,169 votes, while Jason Muldoon received 283 and Roger Livermont received 21, according to Tuesday night's unofficial tally.

In Stanley County, with two seats contested, incumbent Chris Fosheim retained a seat by winning 140 votes and challenger Jessica Paxton-Deal won a seat with 130 votes. Incumbent DeLynn Hanson received 75 votes, losing her seat, according to the unofficial count reported by Tate Gabriel, business manager for Stanley County Schools. Gabriel also reported a 9% voter turnout.

