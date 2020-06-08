Corn and soybean crops in South Dakota remain well ahead of average pace of growth, according to the weekly crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in Sioux Falls.
For the week ended Sunday, June 7, the fields look pretty good, NASS said. But the storms that moved across much of central South Dakota did some damage, says Ruth Beck, an agronomist and field specialist for South Dakota State University’s Agricultural Extension’s regional office in Pierre.
Her husband, Dwayne Beck, is research manager at the nonprofit farmer-owned SDSU’s Dakota Lakes Research Farm, 17 miles east of Pierre on state Highway 34.
“The Research Farm was right in the track of those storms,” Ruth Beck said on Monday. “So, while we had 0.54 inch of rain in town, he had 2 inches. He said the farm looked OK, but some of the wheat went down. The wheat is heading now.”
Northeast of the Research Farm, toward Canning, there was more damage from hail and hard rains, with some fields showing 30% damage, she said.
“I’ve heard corn was damaged, torn up pretty good, too,” she said. “I talked to a farmer north of Harrold and he said there was quite a bit of damage there, too, where the rain and hail pushed crops down.
Beck said many areas around Pierre and the larger central South Dakota region were getting sort of dry before the storms hit Sunday.
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network — see cocorahs.org — showed big rain amounts from Sunday’s storms, with 2.95 inches to 3.25 inches falling in an area in north Hyde County, north of Highmore; and 1.96 inches to 2.93 inches in northern Hyde County and southeast Sully County, next door.
In Hughes County, from 0.33 inches to 0.81 inches fell, according to CoCoRaHS. The latter rain amount, 0.81 inch, fell on Pierre on Sunday; another 0.12 inched fell on Pierre on Monday, according to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen.
However, Pierre remains behind average precipitation for 2020. Pierre is 1.34 inches below normal precipitation for the period Jan. 1-May 8 with a total of 8.26 inches; last year at this time, 13.85 inches of precipitation already had hit Pierre, according to the weather service.
One area near central Stanley County reported 0.82 inches to 1.95 inches, according to the CoCoRaHS website.
Photos of hail stones the size of golf balls and near-baseball-sized were posted from the region.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in some ways, many more than others.
Beck said while farmers have the natural social distance out in the fields, the pandemic has made getting supplies more difficult in some cases for farmers.
For crop scientists, it’s maybe put them out in the field a little more.
“This is our first day back in the office,” Beck said of the regional extension office at 421 W. Missouri in Pierre near the Missouri River’s responding to pandemic concerns like many workplaces. “We have been out since March 13. We have been working remotely and out in the field.”
NASS reported Monday that for the week ended Sunday, June 7, the state’s farmers had 5.8 days suitable for field work.
The crops nearly all are in the ground and looking pretty good, according to the NASS report:
Corn condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 18% fair, 72% good, and 10% excellent.
Corn emerged was 90%, well ahead of 28% last year, and ahead of 77% for the five-year average.
Soybean condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 16% fair, 74% good, and 10% excellent. Soybeans planted was 92%, well ahead of 35% last year, and ahead of 79% average. Emerged was 67%, well ahead of 8% last year, and ahead of 57% average.
Winter wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 21% fair, 62% good, and 16% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 51%, well ahead of 18% last year, but behind 61% average.
Spring wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 35% fair, 60% good, and 4% excellent. Spring wheat emerged was 96%, ahead of 84% last year, and equal to average. Headed was 15%, ahead of 8% average.
Oats condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 24% fair, 71% good, and 5% excellent. Oats headed was 12%, behind 19% average.
Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 20% fair, 77% good, and 3% excellent. Sorghum planted was 66%, well ahead of 34% last year, and ahead of 60% average. Sunflowers planted was 45%, well ahead of 14% last year, and near 41% average.
Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 32% fair, 50% good, and 15% excellent.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0% very short, 8% short, 77% adequate, and 15% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0% very short, 4% short, 78% adequate, and 18% surplus.
NASS surveys professional crop watchers in each county for this report.
