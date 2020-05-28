Thursday afternoon, officials with the Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Council announced a mandatory 72-hour lockdown for the reservation "due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
"All stores on the reservation will be closed from 8 p.m. May 28, 2020 to 8 p.m. May 31, 2020," the resolution officials passed today states.
Please see the included document for more details.
Crow creek will start monitoring roads in and out of the reservation also
