Cultural Heritage Center’s Family Fun Saturday, March 14, ‘Tropical South Dakota’

Visitors to the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre can create their own tropical South Dakota terrarium with sand, small dinosaurs and greenery at Family Fun Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. CDT on March 14.
All supplies are provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. There is free admission to the museum gallery during event hours.
Information about Mesozoic South Dakota will be shared by a PowerPoint running on a continuous loop throughout the event in the Education Room. In the Mesozoic Era, South Dakota was a land of lush tropical forests, sandy beaches and warm seas. Tyrannosaurus rex and triceratops roamed the forests, and fierce mosasaurs ruled the warm seas.
“Imagine how different the South Dakota landscape was in the Mesozoic Era,” said Jay Smith, museum director. “Today we look out for buffalo, deer and antelope as we drive through the state - not a single T-Rex in sight.”
During the Mesozoic Era, the climate in South Dakota was warmer and wetter than it is today. Part of the state was covered by an inland sea and had coastal forest habitat along with broad floodplains and sandy-bottomed stream shores. Lush rainforest vegetation covered much of the earth’s surface. Flowering plants evolved, and a variety of dinosaurs roamed South Dakota. Triceratops was named South Dakota’s state fossil in 1988.
The Mesozoic seas teemed with large marine reptiles and prehistoric fish. Mosasaurs, plesiosaurs, and giant sea turtles competed for food with squid-like ammonites and prehistoric sharks. Paddlefish evolved in the late Mesozoic era and still swim in the Missouri River today.
Mosasaurs looked like crocodiles with flippers and could reach 32 feet in length. The stomach contents of one fossil specimen found in South Dakota contained the remains of fish, shark, diving bird, and another mosasaur.
The museum is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sundays and most holidays. Call 605-773-3458 or visit history.sd.gov for more information about exhibits, special events and upcoming activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.