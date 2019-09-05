On Saturday, Sept. 21, all visitors to the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre will be welcomed free of charge, courtesy of Smithsonian Magazine.
This is the 15th anniversary of the Smithsonian’s “Museum Day Live!” event across the nation, and the seventh for the Museum of the South Dakota State Historical Society since it became a Smithsonian Affiliate in January 2013.
The event represents the Smithsonian’s commitment to make museums accessible to everyone across all 50 states by providing free admission to patrons, like the admissions policy of Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C. Last year’s event drew more than 200,000 visitors, and 2019 promises to be even bigger.
“We are delighted to participate in this program with our partners at the Smithsonian and many other museums around the nation,” said Jay Smith, museum director. “It will be great to see thousands of people taking advantage of this unique opportunity to visit some of the best museums in the world, and we are proud to stand alongside so many of our colleagues participating in this project.”
Visitors to the Museum of the South Dakota State Historical Society and other participating museums will receive free admission tickets for Sept. 21 if they visit Smithsonian.com/museumday and fill out a short form.
Smithsonian Museum Day Live! tickets are valid only on Sept. 21. At the Cultural Heritage Center, children 17 and under are always admitted for free.
“This is a great opportunity to come out and enjoy visiting the Cultural Heritage Center,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the South Dakota State Historical Society. “People can also visit the exhibit ‘Silent Silos’ which has proven to be quite popular over the summer.”
The museum is open from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. CDT Monday through Saturday, and 1- 4:30 p.m. CDT on Sundays and most holidays. Call 605-773-3458 for more information about exhibits, special events, and upcoming activities.
