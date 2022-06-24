The South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre will undergo a $20 million renovation.
Construction could begin as early as October, David Grabitske, new assistant director for the State Historical Society, said.
Speaking on Friday at Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre, Grabitske said the building at 900 Governors Dr. will get a new roof, an addition to the front of the building, and updated office and exhibit space. The museum will remain open during construction.
The heritage center was built in 1989 at a cost of $6.9 million.
“Exhibits were put in the ‘90s and a lot has happened since then,” Grabitske said. “We didn’t know the Americans with Disabilities Act would be passed in 1990, or the shift to digitization. (This project should) prepare the society for another 30 years.”
The state legislature allocated $8.8 million for the project, he said. The South Dakota Historical Society Foundation plans to raise $3.8 million, and additional funding could come from the state.
“We are very grateful to the state for putting its faith and confidence behind us in updating this building,” Grabitske said.
The building’s roof is underground. Replacing it will involve removing dirt that’s up to 4 feet deep in places. The dirt will be replaced once the new roof is completed.
It’s hoped that the renovation will be completed by December 2025 for the nation’s 250th birthday and South Dakota’s 125th birthday, both in 2026, Grabitske said.
The South Dakota State Historical Society first organized as the Old Settlers Association of Dakota Territory in 1862 and established its official relationship with the state government in 1901 through the former Department of History. Originally housed in the state capitol, the society moved in 1932 to the newly completed Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Building across the street before moving to its current location.
