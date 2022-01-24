Pierre’s City Solid Waste Manager Valerie Keller found there’s an incentive for recycling, including spending less money than relying on the city’s garbage collection service. But be prepared to take it yourself because adding a curbside recycling service would bring added costs to city utility bills.
“Recycling is pretty expensive at this point,” Keller said. “We actually pay the recycling facility $40 a ton to take the material that we collect and right now it’s like $2 to $2.20, I think, that we charge each month on the utility bills. And in order for us to do some type of a curbside collection, you would be looking at probably four- or five-fold of that, possibly even more to be able to purchase a truck and containers and be able to actually go out and collect that material.”
Among what Pierre takes in for recycling at the Solid Waste Facility is corrugated cardboard — not paperboard, such as cereal boxes or soda can boxes, which Keller noted are garbage — No. 1 and No. 2 plastic containers, steel cans and mixed paper such as newspaper, magazines and junk mail colored and white. Another slot is available on the bins for aluminum cans.
The City of Pierre maintains all of its recycling bins in one location on the Solid Waste Facility lot. Envirotech Waste Services also collects cardboard and paper around the city at businesses, offices and state agencies. Capital Area Refuse also does cardboard recycling, Keller said.
“What they’ll do is you’ll pay them so much for your dumpster for your garbage and then so much for your dumpster for your cardboard,” Keller said. “And then they pick them up and then they have a separate truck and route that they do for the office and computer paper program.”
As far as plastic bags concerned, Keller said, they cannot go into the facility’s No. 1 and No. 2 plastic recycling.
“The recycling facility prefers you not put the plastic bags in with the plastic containers,” Keller said. “What they want in the plastic containers is No. 1 and No. 2 plastic containers, which would be like your milk jugs, laundry detergent, shampoo bottles. Stuff that doesn’t fall under that is a lot of your plastic containers that you would get food in like at the delis.”
Keller said it is important that consumers look at the triangular logo on their plastic items and the number within it before attempting to recycle.
“Pierre residents can get their access card for no fee,” Keller said. “And then they can come in and out as they want to drop off the recyclables. It’s all a drop-off. People that are outside of Pierre and at that entrance gate, it’s a $3.20 charge to get in. And that uses a credit or a debit card, but if they come in during hours of operation and they want to pay with cash or check, then they can come across our scale and we can get them access that way.”
The Pierre facility’s bins for plastic and cardboard are accessible 24/7 and are dumped periodically throughout the week rather than on a regular schedule.
Keller said she isn’t sure of the recycled material’s ultimate destination, but said what is collected at the facility is sent to Envirotech for baling and processing. The company works with Sioux Falls-based Millennium Recycling to market the processed material.
Glass is not a recyclable material for Pierre residents at this time, and Keller said she doesn’t think it will become one in the near future.
“I really doubt it because glass is really heavy and the markets are not really close,” Keller said.
As far as appliances are concerned, recycling depends on their content.
“Dishwashers are mostly plastic, so they just go garbage,” Keller said. “But your stoves, your washing machines, your dryers, they can bring those to us during our hours of operation and there is no charge for those metal appliances like that. Also microwaves would be included in that. The dishwashers, there is a fee because it has to go into the garbage. There’s so much plastic that it doesn’t get recycled with the metal. Some of the newer — that are more the stainless steel, if they have the stainless steel on the inside, then they can go into the recycling area.”
Appliances containing Freon can’t be accepted as the refrigerant needs to be removed first.
“So they would need to go to somebody that’s certified to do that,” Keller said.
Of the Pierre landfill, Keller said there is probably still 150 or 160 years of life remaining.
“The active cells that we’re working with right now, we are looking at construction in, like, 2025,” Keller said.
For heavier metals, Keller said there is Ace Steel and Recycling on Industrial Road, just north of the Solid Waste Facility. All of the scrap metal and metal collected from appliances goes to Ace for cash, Keller said.
Cardboard, paper and plastic recycling is available to Fort Pierre residents, Gloria Hanson told the Capital Journal, with recycling bins at 407 W. Buffalo Road off of Salebarn Road, across from Wind Circle Network. Like Pierre, glass recycling is not available.
“We don’t have the recycling capabilities that Pierre has, but I have heard that glass is more expensive to recycle,” Hanson said.
