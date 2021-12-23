You’d never know from all the degrees that the Stanley County middle and high school principal has behind his desk today, but the irony of it all is James Cutshaw hated school back when he was on the other side of the desk. But Cutshaw, whom the South Dakota School Counselors Association recently named the Ivan Dixon Administrator of the Year, has come a long way since his days in the Pierre public school system.
“It feels great,” Cutshaw said of the award. “What I love about this award is the fact it was the kids that nominated me. It means a lot when the students want to take the time to nominate me for basically just trying to do what’s best for them. So that meant a lot.”
The Stanley County High School Student Council nominated Cutshaw for the award. Council President Daysen Titze told the Capital Journal that the council moved to nominate Cutshaw because of his unwavering support of their ideas and the student body at large.
“We as Student Council just felt that he’d been pretty integral in our attempt to kind of increase school spirit around the school,” Titze said. “Especially with Homecoming this year, it was kind of one of those things where it was like it might not be as big this year if kids don’t get more involved. So he was pretty helpful in allowing us to do a lot of activities to kind of get more kids involved in homecoming. The parade was one of the best that a lot of teachers had seen in years.”
Before Stanley County, Cutshaw worked in the Wolsey-Wessington and Sioux Falls school districts. He started out as an architecture and engineering major at South Dakota State University before transferring to the University of Nebraska, where he dropped out after finding he didn’t enjoy their architecture program and worked at a Bible camp instead.
“My dad kind of gave me one of those kicked-in-the-butts and he called me one time and said, ‘Well, what’s your plan?’” Cutshaw said. “I said, ‘I’ll just work at the Bible camp for a while.’ He said, ‘You’re not going to do that, you need to finish school.’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t know what to do or what I want to do anymore’ because (I) found out I didn’t like the architecture program. And he was a band teacher, including a few years in Pierre and he said, ‘Well, if you like working with kids, go be a teacher.’”
Cutshaw attended Northern State University for his undergraduate degree and also worked as a youth minister for some of that time to find out if he was destined for the ministry, but ultimately decided on teaching. He obtained his master’s from Nebraska, then attended Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, and later obtained a specialist degree from the University of South Dakota.
“For someone who hated school when I was in school, my dad kicked me in the direction of something I didn’t want to do and he gave me a good comment when I said I never liked school to start with,” Cutshaw said. “He said, ‘Make it different. Do it differently.’ And so that’s always been kind of my hope. Make school different than the place I hated.”
Cutshaw described his relationship with the Student Council as one similar to his relationship with teachers, and similar to the advice his father gave him — he pushes them to make school different.
“I think the biggest thing, and what I told them in some of our retreats that I took them on, is come up with ideas that are positive for the school, that get students active, that reward and help us exemplify success both athletically, academically, arts and kind of the interpersonals,” Cutshaw said. “We talked a lot about recognizing kids who are mindful, that are caring, that are giving. And I said let’s just come up with ideas, and I’m going to try to find a way to say yes to anything you come up with. And I’ve been working hard, not telling them no when they have ideas, but how can I say yes and how can we make this work.”
Titze, who has been on the Student Council since sixth grade, said he believes Cutshaw was the first Stanley County administrator the council ever nominated.
“He’s always willing to help,” Titze said. “He stays after school a lot and just helps kids, he’s taken kids’ senior pictures in the past if they couldn’t afford them or he’s bought stuff for students who are maybe a little not as fortunate as most of us. He’s always willing to help. He’s just like our biggest supporter in the school and it’s good to see.”
And Cutshaw relishes the products of that support.
“I love trying to push teachers to give kids more opportunities to share what they’re doing,” Cutshaw said. “Working with teachers this year, instead of just writing an English paper, give them the choice. Maybe some did a PowerPoint or Prezi presentation. Some did display boards. A couple did comic books. So we pay for a program where they can basically create their own comic books. They could do videos. Just ways for kids to express themselves that’s not the normal write-things-out. Just a standard worksheet, do the worksheet, do the quiz, take the test. You know, I want kids to have different ways to show they’ve mastered something and hit their areas of interest. And that’s made education fun for me.”
