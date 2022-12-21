Pierre City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga, second from left, shares information about Denver Air Connection considering service to Minneapolis or Chicago. Listening during Tuesday's Commission meeting are Deputy Finance Officer Lacey Walz, left, Commissioner Vona Johnson and Mayor Steve Harding.
Denver Air Connection would like to continue serving Pierre Regional Airport and is considering including flights to Chicago or Minneapolis.
“We want to be good partners and give the city choices,” Jon Coleman, director of business development and a pilot for Denver Air, said on Wednesday.
Denver Air submitted the sole bid by Monday’s deadline to provide air service for another two years for the city-owned airport through a government subsidized program.
During Tuesday’s commission meeting, City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said that the airline offered to continue providing 12 roundtrip flights per week between Pierre and Denver International Airport on its 50-seat planes.
The airline is also considering six roundtrips to Denver and six to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport each week or six roundtrips to Denver and Chicago O’Hare International Airport each week.
Every two years, the Department of Transportation asks airlines to submit proposals to provide the government-subsidized service.
Denver Air will need an $11.9 million federal subsidy over two years to continue the Pierre to Denver or the Pierre to Minneapolis and Denver option. Denver Air asked for a $13.9 million subsidy over two years to provide the service to Denver and Chicago.
Pierre to Denver and Minneapolis are about the same distance, Coleman said.
Denver Air has provided the service in Pierre since July 1, 2021. Its contract expires in June.
City officials will have until Jan. 20 to make a recommendation for approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The city does not make the decision, only a recommendation.
“I have a lot of trust in your city leadership,” Coleman said. “They will do what they feel is best for the city.”
Coleman said Denver Air considered options to Minneapolis and Chicago due to Pierre community inquiries for service to both places.
“We decided to put them in as options and continue with what we are doing now,” Coleman said.
SkyWest had the contract prior to Denver Air and and remained on for six months without government aid and losing the bid to Denver Air two years ago. A company spokesperson said the airline would consider submitting a bid. The spokesman did not respond to the Capital Journal on Tuesday
“We do know Denver Air will continue to provide air services for the next two-year contract,” Huizenga said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
