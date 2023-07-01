DAC
Pierre City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga, second from left, shares information about Denver Air Connection considering service to Minneapolis or Chicago during a December meeting.

Pierre Regional Airport flights to Minneapolis will begin on Nov. 30, with ticket sales starting in early July.

The City of Pierre reported that Denver Air Connection’s nonstop flights would have late afternoon departures and early evening arrivals on Thursdays and Sundays. The city’s news release noted daily flights between Pierre and Denver would continue.

