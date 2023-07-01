Pierre Regional Airport flights to Minneapolis will begin on Nov. 30, with ticket sales starting in early July.
The City of Pierre reported that Denver Air Connection’s nonstop flights would have late afternoon departures and early evening arrivals on Thursdays and Sundays. The city’s news release noted daily flights between Pierre and Denver would continue.
“We were very deliberate about this schedule change,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said. “We don’t want to disrupt travel plans that have already been made, and we know there are many already in play for the hunting season.”
DAC spokesman Jon Coleman said booked-ticket impacts are minimal, adding a ticketing agent would contact anyone with an existing impacted ticket.
City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said setting a schedule isn’t easy.
“This scheduling business is somewhat of an art form. We’re making some informed assumptions about demand to both hubs, as well as days people prefer to fly,” Huizenga said. “As the picture starts to become clearer, we may find that we need to tweak our plan.”
The city reported connectivity in Minneapolis is part of the challenges when having a two-hub service.
“If people just want to get to Minneapolis, this service will work well for them,” Coleman said. “Connecting flights in Minneapolis are more of a challenge because Minneapolis is a Delta hub, and we don’t have an agreement with Delta.”
The city’s release said Coleman implied DAC is working with Delta to provide seamless connections between the two airlines.
DAC began service in Pierre in July 2021 with 12 weekly round-trip flights to Denver through the federal Essential Air Service contract. DAC submitted the option for flights to Minneapolis as part of its most recent EAS bid.
Pierre Regional Airport must have 10,000 enplanements annually to continue receiving its $1 million federal subsidy. The city reported that falling short of 10,000 enplanements could jeopardize the subsidy used to make capital improvements at the airport.
“We’re very excited to offer two-hub service,” Harding said. “And it’s very important for the service to be successful; Denver Air, our consultant, as well as city staff looked at a lot of data and put in many hours to develop this plan.”
