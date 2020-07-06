Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier has not yet succeeded in his goal of dismantling Mount Rushmore, but on Monday, he cheered as a federal judge ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline shut down.
“It has been six years since the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) began slithering a path through our treaty territory,” Frazier stated in reacting to the Monday decision by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. “It is with extreme gratitude that I acknowledge the work, sacrifice and perseverance of every water protector involved in this fight.”
The $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile pipeline transports crude oil derived from North Dakota’s prolific Bakken Shale play on a southeasterly route through South Dakota and Iowa on its way to Illinois. It has drawn heavy criticism from environmental activists and Native Americans since developers announced intentions to build it several years ago.
“The flow of oil must cease,” Boasberg stated in his order, with the mandate that this occur by Aug. 5.
Also hailing the decision was Catherine Collentine, who represents the San Francisco-based Sierra Club.
“Today’s ruling is a testament to the perseverance of the Standing Rock Sioux, who have refused to give up the fight to protect their water from this dirty oil pipeline,” Collentine said. “This pipeline was a terrible idea when the Trump administration allowed it to be constructed, and amid crashing oil demand it makes less sense than ever to put critical water resources at risk for the sake of oil no one needs.”
However, according to Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, the company which operates the pipeline, the conduit “does not enter the Standing Rock Sioux reservation at any point.”
“This was an ill-thought-out decision by the Court that should be quickly remedied,” the company’s Monday statement declared.
“We believe that Judge Boasberg has exceeded his authority in ordering the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which has been safely operating for more than three years. We will be immediately pursuing all available legal and administrative processes and are confident that once the law and full record are fully considered Dakota Access Pipeline will not be shut down and that oil will continue to flow,” company officials added.
Officials said if the pipeline were forced to shut down, this would likely not stop the flow of oil from North Dakota. It would, in fact, move to rail transportation, which could add to the cost of moving corn, wheat and soybeans to market.
“Shutting down this critical piece of infrastructure would throw our country’s crude supply system out of balance, negatively impact several significant industries, inflict more damage on an already struggling economy, and jeopardize our national security,” Energy Transfer Partners added.
This legal action involving the Dakota Access Pipeline comes as another construction on another oil conduit that would run through South Dakota — the Keystone XL Pipeline developed by TC Energy to send Canadian tar sands oil to market — remains halted because of a ruling by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.