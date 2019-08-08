Dakota Avenue between Ree Street and Crow Street will be closed to all through traffic as of 5 p.m., Sunday, August 11.

This closure continues through Friday, Aug. 16.

People living on this section of Dakota Avenue will have street access to their homes.

According to Brooke Bohnenkamp, city of Pierre, this closure is in place to accommodate a sanitary sewer repair project related to the Griffin Park sinkhole situation.

