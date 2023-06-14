Geraldine Goes In Center
Geraldine Goes In Center played Kimimila, Sitting Bull’s daughter, “Wounded Knee 1890, Three Women, Three Lives, Three Cultures” at Rawlins Municipal Library on Tuesday.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

When Geraldine Goes In Center plays the part of Kimimila in “Wounded Knee 1890, Three Women, Three Lives, Three Cultures,” she draws on strands from her past – and from her relatives’ pasts. But it’s a history she learned largely after she’d become an adult.

“I never knew a lot of that history growing up because I went to boarding school, and my parents always encouraged me not to speak Lakota,” said Goes In Center, Oglala Lakota, who grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Joyce Jefferson
Joyce Jefferson played Mattie Elmira Richardson, in “Wounded Knee 1890, Three Women, Three Lives, Three Cultures” at Rawlins Municipal Library on Tuesday.
Lillian Witt
Lillian Witt played Sadie Babcock in “Wounded Knee 1890, Three Women, Three Lives, Three Cultures” at Rawlins Municipal Library on Tuesday.

