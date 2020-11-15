Dakota Divide: North Dakota mandates masks amid COVID surge, as Noem refuses such action

South Dakota Vs. North Dakota
Population
884,659
762,062
People Per Square Mile
|10.7
|9.7
COVID-19 Infections Per 100,000 Residents For The Last 7 Days (National Average Is 43.6)
|156.9
|181.7
President Donald Trump's 2020 Victory Margin
|26.2
|33.3
Governor's Political Party
|GOP
| GOP
Mask Mandate?
|No
|Yes
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is a Republican who oversees a state where voters gave President Donald Trump a 33-point blowout victory over President-elect Joe Biden.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, North Dakota’s COVID-19 infection rate per 100,000 residents for the last week as of Saturday was 181.7. This is the highest infection rate in the nation.
Friday evening, Burgum announced that masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 are now mandatory at” indoor businesses and indoor public settings as well as outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn’t possible.”
“Right now, the data demands a higher level of mitigation efforts to reverse these dangerous trends, to slow the spread of this virus and to avoid the need for economic shutdowns,” Burgum stated via Friday news release. “Our situation has changed, and we must change with it.”
“The most effective weapon against COVID-19 is wearing a mask,” North Dakota State Health Officer Dirk Wilke added via the release. “This is a simple tool, but one that’s critical in helping protect our loved ones and slow the spread.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is a Republican who oversees a state whose voters chose Trump by 26 points over Biden -- meaning North Dakota is a slightly deeper shade of political red than is South Dakota.
Data from the CDC on Saturday continued to show South Dakota with the nation’s second-highest COVID-19 infection rate per 100,000 for the last week at 156.9. This is nearly four times the national average.
Contrary to Burgum, however, Noem has repeatedly made it clear she has no intention of mandating masks. Furthermore, according to national publications such as Politico and the Washington Examiner, Noem has said she will not enforce a national mandate, which Biden has indicated he may issue.
On Oct. 22, Noem wrote of masks on Twitter: “If folks want to wear a mask, they are free to do so. Those who don’t want to wear a mask shouldn’t be shamed into it, and govt should not mandate it. We need to respect each other’s decisions. In SD, we know a little common courtesy can go a long way.”
Moreover, Noem on Friday retweeted these comments from conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito: "The pandemic has resulted in previous unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty... The COVID crisis has served as a sort of constitutional stress test... it has highlighted disturbing trends that were already present before the virus struck."
“Well said by Justice Alito,” Noem added.
Other North Dakota Restrictions
Other mitigation measures, which take effect Monday, include:
All bars, restaurants and food service establishments are limited to 50% seating capacity; and
All banquet, ballroom and event venues are limited to 25% of their maximum occupancy.
Paul Carson is an infectious disease specialist, professor of public health at North Dakota State University and physician adviser to the state’s COVID-19 response.
“We have a growing body of good evidence that masking, especially when paired with other mitigation strategies, can substantially reduce the spread of the virus. I am very grateful that the Governor has taken the bold measure to implement an enforced mask mandate across the state, and am hopeful this will help to flatten the curve,” Carson said.
Burgum also urged North Dakotans to try to limit gatherings to their immediate household group as much as possible for the next four weeks and to wear a mask if gathering with people from outside the household.
“We believe in North Dakotans. We believe in the power of individual responsibility. And we need individual responsibility now more than ever to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Burgum said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
A mask mandate would not be a long-term requirement. It is common sense. Regrettably, it appears all residents do not have common sense OR genuine concern for others in their community. Therefore, a mandate by government would be the only option.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.