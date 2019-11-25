Dakota Life: The life and death of Cascade

Of all the “ghost towns” in South Dakota, the grandest one may have been Cascade, sometimes referred to as Cascade Springs because of the nearby hot springs. Back in 1892, its heyday, the town had about 400 people and 50 businesses, including a hotel, a sanatorium and a bowling alley.
But that time was brief. By 1900 the town was down to 25 residents. Most of them left shortly after.
An unsigned essay in the files of the South Dakota Historical Society, dating from the 1950s, calls it “one of the biggest and best of South Dakota’s ghost towns.” At the time the essay was written, eight buildings still stood, and remnants of other buildings were visible.
Now, the former town, about nine miles south of Hot Springs in the southern Black Hills, is down to one building. A husband and wife live in what used to be the bank.
Here’s the story of how the town prospered and died so suddenly, and what happened next.
‘A haven of rest’The 1950s essay in the Historical Society’s files tells of C.C. Chambers, who became enchanted by the bubbling, boiling springs while on a hunting trip in the late 1880s.
“Chambers began making discreet inquiries and found that the CB&Q Railroad indeed planned to build north from Chadron, Nebraska. Chambers envisioned a great city capitalizing on the great mineral waters of Cascade Creek,” the essay said.
Chambers approached Hot Springs banker William Allen, who invested in the town and opened the bank there. Other people soon followed.
A real estate brochure dated June 25, 1891, touted the new 90-acre town, sometimes with inflated language that bordered on near hilarity — and sometimes in language that would be unacceptable today.
“In Fall River County, Black Hills, South Dakota, is situated the town of Cascade Springs, which is nine miles south-west of the celebrated Hot Springs, that are attracting the attention of the health seekers on account of the marvelous cures that have resulted in the mineral waters that abound in the region,” the brochure says. “Previous to 1874 it was impossible to get into the Black Hills, where now the invalids, pleasure seekers and capitalists are turning their attention, on account of the war-like Indians who inhabited this region.”
The brochure then goes on to describe the healing properties of the waters around Cascade — and further describes the Native American tribes who were forced off the land.
“Particularly did they mourn after the pine-clad hills and the gushing springs that exist at Cascade as a health and pleasure resort,” the brochure stated. “Twenty years ago, the buffalo were very plentiful in South Dakota, and after a hard chase, the Indians used to seek the country that surrounds Hot Springs and Cascade Springs, particularly the warlike Sioux and Cheyenne Indians. They also sent their sick and aged here for the purpose of regaining health and strength. … The Indians regarded it as the special manifestation of the Great Spirit, who had sent them this spot as a haven of rest and cure for all their afflictions.”
The brochure then goes on to state that the springs are a miracle cure “of such a nature as to baffle the knowledge of the most skillful physicians.”
People who had been “helpless invalids” were restored to full health by drinking and bathing in the water. The springs cured a variety of diseases, including rheumatism, gout, scrofula, malarial fever, costiveness, neuralgia, syphilis, diseases of the kidneys, female complaints and more.
“It is the purpose of the proprietors to make Cascade Medicinal Springs one of the leading health and pleasure resorts in America. Those who are interested in this enterprise will spare no pains, nor will there be any lack of money to make this beautiful and romantic town a health and pleasure resort in every particular,” the brochure stated.
The time is nowThe brochure then gets down to business. Another page notes that several facilities are already under construction. The brochure urges investors to snatch up the land.
“We give special inducements to parties who are looking for business locations. All branches of business will prosper, and the man who buys property this year, 1891, at Cascade Springs, will do well,” the brochure stated. “The time to buy lots is recognized on all sides as now — before the grand rush of the next summer, 1892, carries everything, and especially business lots, on the top crest of a Big Boom.”
The value of the land was expected to increase four to six times, the brochure stated, citing a similar increase in Hot Springs.
The brochure invites people to contact A.S. Stewart for more information. Stewart was a Civil War veteran who had done well for himself in business in Nebraska, according to state historian Ken Stewart, who happens to be a distant relative.
“He was involved in every aspect of life in Hot Springs. He was one of the founders of the college — Black Hills College,” Stewart recalled.
This Black Hills College is not related to the Black Hills State University that now exists in Spearfish. This was a “one-building wonder” in Hot Springs and was later absorbed into Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, Stewart said.
The brochure must have worked, because a large town grew up practically overnight. By the summer of 1891, many buildings were either under construction or occupied. One unusual building, opened in August 1891 by a Mr. Kelly, was the Cascade Club.
“It featured a bowling alley and a drive-in livery. A customer could enter the livery stable on the lower level and proceed to the bowling alley, saloon, or ‘cat house’ located in the upper story of the building,” according to the 1950s essay.
In July, a man named I.W. Crow began publishing the town’s first newspaper, the Cascade Geyser, and dozens of businesses were listed in the paper. A stagecoach ran between Hot Springs and Cascade. Plans called for a 60-acre lake.
What went wrong?The town was built up practically overnight from nothing, pinned on the hopes of the railroad. But as the 1950s essay noted, the railroad turned the town into nothing, again practically overnight.
“All during this boom, nobody had bothered to check the progress of the CB&Q. When someone finally did, it meant the end of Cascade Springs. For the CB&Q was to build west of Cascade to Edgemont, missing both Cascade and Hot Springs. This, with the depression of the early 1890s, brought the death knell to Cascade,” the essay said. “The sanatorium and hotel, never more than a shell without furnishings, were razed and the blocks used in the Hot Springs hospital and other buildings.”
An article in the Rapid City Journal tells a different story and mentions an entirely different railroad. In this version, it wasn’t a matter of failing to check on the railroad’s progress.
“Town entrepreneurs bid to get the Burlington & Missouri Railroad to go though to Cascade on the way to Hot Springs. By making their price for the right of way too high, the speculators sealed the fate of Cascade. The railroad went to Hot Springs, completely bypassing Cascade. The size of the town began to shrink almost immediately,” the article said.
South Dakota Magazine pointed to a yet another culprit. Fred Evans, a businessman who owned much of the land around Hot Springs, didn’t want the competition from Cascade. So he went so far as to pay a stagecoach driver not to stop there.
Whatever the case, most of the people left.
J.G. and J.H. Keith, husband and wife, were one of the founders of Cascade and remained there decades after everyone else had given up and left town, according to South Dakota Magazine.
The Keiths owned much of the land around Cascade, and their heirs donated most of it to the Forest Service, believing it should be shared with the public, South Dakota Magazine reported.
New life?This, however, wasn’t the end of the human presence there. A Sept. 19, 1976 article in the Rapid City Journal covered Cindy Reed and her husband Marc Lamphere, who moved into the old Allen Bank and began fixing it up.
It’s now 40 years later, and the couple still live there.
Reed told the Capital Journal this week that it was a lot of work fixing up the building. Vandals had taken everything from the inside of the building and trashed the place. A tree had fallen through the roof and caused years of damage, she said.
They fixed everything up. They installed electricity and updated the plumbing, replacing the lead pipes.
The work was worth it. Reed described the rewards of living there.
“For me, personally, I really enjoy the connection to the past, of living in a building that’s approximately 125 years old. I just feel more grounded, living in a building and living surrounded by something that reminds me that there were people here before,” she said.
The Allen Bank is on the National Register of Historic Places as the only known building of its architectural style — Richardsonian — with a two-story bay window that extends completely to the ground level. Most bay windows do not reach to the ground, because it would block the sidewalk.
“They didn’t care. They made the sidewalk wider,” she said.
People frequently drive by. But the building is not open to the public — it’s their home.
On another note, Reed found humor in the brochure that promised the waters would cure rheumatism, gout and a whole host of other diseases.
“Well, I don’t have any of those things, so it may be true,” she said. “I am extremely healthy, and I have lived here since 1976.”
Although the town no longer exists, the creek does. Reed says Cascade Falls along the creek is safe for swimming, because the water there isn’t too fast. People are comfortable letting their children swim there, and it’s been a swimming hole for more than 100 years, she said.
To get to the creek, take Highway 71 south of Hot Springs for about 9 miles.
