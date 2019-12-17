There was a cowboy Christmas concert held Saturday, Dec. 7, at Riggs Theater. It included well known performers Kenny Putnam, Boyd Bristow, Michael Conner, Chet Murray, Paul Larson and Jami Lynn, along with guest performers Yvonne Hollenbeck and Sara Larson. It was an amazing performance, harkening back in many ways to the Acoustic Christmas concerts of yesteryear, the kind you never wanted to end.
We were blessed with wonderfully mild weather, no snow, no icy roads and no wind but, sad to say, few people. Those there felt they had seen an exceptional, versatile show and, like those old days, didn’t want it to end.
The concert was sponsored in part by the South Dakota Arts Council and the Dakota Western Heritage Festival as a fundraiser for the Festival, which is held each September in Fort Pierre. The goal of the Festival is, and always has been, to educate and entertain, focusing on helping people appreciate their western heritage and traditions.
Sounds exciting and interesting, doesn’t it? It is.
The only problem we have is creating an awareness. That problem stems from the fact that the Festival is produced by volunteers who can only contribute limited time to the most important tool for success, publicity. We have spent time and money on posters, radio advertising and meetings with service groups, all for the purpose of creating awareness. It is frustrating and at times disheartening to see only average results. We reached out this year to surrounding newspapers which had some positive effect, and there is always a steady stream of people at the Festival, enjoying the entertainment, watching the demonstrations, asking questions about the exhibits, and visiting with the vendors.
There could and should be more. Those people who come here to perform talk excitedly about what a great gathering it is, rivaling many that are much more well-known and established. We are encouraged by them to keep doing what we are doing because we have something very special. We agree.
We talk about how to disseminate the word about this great event and go through all of the obvious solutions: the newspapers, the radio, Facebook, but we find that our efforts in these areas generate only limited results. We always come back to word-of-mouth as the way to tell our story. We have friends who had no initial interest in the Festival, were not planning on coming to the event, and only did after several other friends dragged them to it. They stayed all day, went home and brought other friends with them the next day. We feel if we can get people in the door of this free event, then, and only then, will they realize what a great source of entertainment and education it is.
With that being said, we would ask you, as readers, to mark Sept. 18-20 of 2020 on your calendar and come to the Expo Center in Fort Pierre. If you haven’t been to the Festival before, I promise you will truly enjoy it and learn a lot in the process. We can’t afford a lot of conventional advertising and have relied on word-of-mouth for 10 years. It works best. The saying “if you build it, they will come” is only partially true. After “they” come, dear readers, then “they” go home and tell their friends about the wonderful experience. Then hopefully our community and surrounding regions will look forward to attending our “well-kept-secret,” a secret we love to share.
Gary Heintz owns an insurance agency in Pierre and writes a column for the Capital Journal. He is also co-producer of the Dakota Western Heritage Festival held each September in Ft. Pierre.
