Growing up in Harrold meant you were never more than three blocks from the railroad tracks, and in my case, I grew up less than a block from the Harrold depot, and the rumbling of freight trains telling the time of day as they hauled their loads to unknown destinations, both east and west.
The occasional passenger train was exciting to watch. Sometimes it stopped at the depot, and we kids would gather on the corner by Bohning’s store to see who was getting off or getting on. It has been said that Franklin Roosevelt passed through Harrold one evening, and his train stopped for the night just east of town with curtains drawn and guards at every corner. It may have been when he visited Mt. Rushmore, no one remembers for sure.
Watching trains hook and unhook cars during a busy harvest season was a favorite pastime for us kids. We would kneel down near the tracks and watch the men signal the engineer, waiving instructions, then hooking up the brakes after the cars connected. It was exciting to hear the engine start pulling, and each car clattering as it began to move, a clatter that echoed down the line of cars until the whole train was moving and slowly picking up speed. Pretty soon the wheels were creating a rhythm, clickety clack, clickety clack as they passed over the gap between the rails. Our excitement seemed to mirror the increasing speed, mesmerized by the passing cars, until finally all we saw was the caboose disappearing down the tracks.
Of course we couldn’t just sit and watch the trains, we had to get creative. Someone’s dad told them it was fun to lay a coin on the track and let the train run over it, so everyone came with their pennies and we sneaked up to a train car just before it jerked into motion and laid our pennies down in front of the big steel wheel. We scrambled to find the flattened coins after the train was gone, comparing our pennies one to another, whose flattened the most, which one was squashed out of shape the worst.
The most dangerous thing we did was on a dare. Who would crawl under the car to the other side? After that dare was met, the next logical dare was who would crawl under the car when it started moving? We all thought about that for awhile, until finally one daredevil did it. He was celebrating the feat until the yardman at the depot saw him and gave him a vigorous talking to, followed by a kick in the seat of his pants, telling him to get home. His punishment probably was the excuse for the rest of us to not try that dangerous trick.
Tracks were maintained locally by workers that repaired the line on a daily basis. It may mean replacing a railroad tie, leveling or aligning the track and making sure the tracks were clear. They traveled the rail on a handcar that was propelled by workers pumping handles resembling a teeter totter in the middle of the small rail car. They would travel up to 10 miles in either direction, maintaining the track.
I remember seeing them coasting into town at dusk, one person pumping while the other one or two crewmen sat, feet dangling off the front and back of the square car. They lifted the car off the track, setting it on it’s own wooden platform, then walked home, usually stopping at the pool hall for a beer. They worked in all kinds of weather, hot or cold, raining or snowing.
My memory of seeing that handcar roll down the track at dusk on a winter’s day, the men, bent over against the winter wind, always gives me a lonely feeling. It also reminds me of the times as a kid I looked west down the tracks as they disappeared into the horizon, wondering where they would take me if I could follow them on that handcar. What an adventure that would have been.
Gary Heintz owns an insurance agency in Pierre and is co-producer of the Dakota Western Heritage Festival held each September in Fort Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.