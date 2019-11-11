Farm Beginnings is a farmer and rancher-led training and support program that teaches first-hand about low-cost, sustainable methods of farming and ranching and the tools to successfully launch a profitable enterprise. The training is unique in that it is farmer-led, community based, and focused on sustainable agriculture. It is taught by local farmers and ranchers who provide the support and education needed to launch a profitable and sustainable enterprise.

There are a limited amount of scholarships available to help with tuition costs.

The class is for anyone wanting to develop or transition their enterprise. Participants can be any age and do not need to own land. All prospective, beginning, part-time, and full-time farmers are welcome.

Participants come with a wide array of sustainable farming interests and experience, including:

Cattle, hogs, goats, sheep, poultry, and other livestock

Dairy

Grazing

Vegetable and fruit production

High Tunnels

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and farmers markets

Crops and Hay

Fiber production

Specialty products like value-added foods

Flowers and herbs

The size and scale of production ranges from very small (just a few acres or a small urban plot) to large (hundreds or thousands of acres in production). Experience levels range from no experience farming to currently owning and operating their own farm.

Contact Dakota Rural Action at 605-697-5204 ext. 280 or email Matthew West at mwest@dakotarural.org. Class size is limited and early application is encouraged. Application deadline for this year’s class is Dec. 22. Course information and online application can be viewed at www.dakotarural.org/grow.

Tags

Load comments