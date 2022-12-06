For those who plan to imbibe an adult beverage this holiday season, there is a local option that is one-of-a-kind.
Dakota Spirits Distillery is home to Bickering Brothers distillery and tasting room. While inside their tasting room, visitors can see through the bay windows to the distillery itself.
Front and center is their copper still, something of a centerpiece for the operation. Getting a still that they felt would work best for their product was something that couldn’t be found stateside. It had to be shipped in from Europe, eventually landing on the shores of New Jersey. Unfortunately, it was marooned there until they got the distillery license from the state.
After months of roadblocks, the still arrived. The only assembly instructions were written in German, and with it being pre-smartphone, they got it translated and ultimately put together.
“They make stainless steel stills, and they just don’t get the flavor out of it,” Greg Campbell said.
Nearly everything that leaves their distillery is completely South Dakota product, except for the rum.
“We use so much South Dakota product, we got an exception to buy molasses because we can’t raise sugar cane here in South Dakota,” he said.
Using naturally purified waters from the upper Missouri River basin, it takes five or six days for the yeast to consume all the sugar, then it goes into the still. When it leaves the still, that clear liquid will be 160 proof. It will wind up in one of their oak barrels at 110 proof, where it’ll have to reside for two years to be considered a straight bourbon.
“Depends how long I want to leave it in there. It gets better with age,” Campbell said. “It gets the caramel flavor out of the oak, it gets the color from the charring of the barrel.”
To further showcase the synergy in-state, Ringneck Energy & Feed ground their corn just the way they need it to optimize the process. They also get their wine from Schade Vineyard & Winery in Volga to bring in house and distill.
“Distillers are not only an integral part of the spirits industry which supports about 3,000 jobs in South Dakota, but they play an important role in the success of the agriculture, manufacturing and tourism industries as well. Distillers often support local farmers by using their grains and boosting agritourism. It is imperative we continue to support efforts to modernize alcohol laws so these craft distillers can grow and flourish,” Ainsley Holyfield Director of Public Affairs at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said.
“We do everything by hand,” Campbell said.
Behind the oak barrels is where they apply labels by hand, yet another way to showcase their do-it-yourself efforts. After they shrink the wrap around the cork, one last step has to occur before the process is complete.
“We sign every bottle because it’s a craft distillery, and then it’s boxed and ready for sale,” he said.
With hunting season in full swing, both locals and tourists have been able to discover the local destination distillery.
“People around Pierre finally know that we’re here and it’s been a long time since we’ve been here,” he said. “You want to support a South Dakota product.”
He’d like to get some more South Dakota products on his shelves. In terms of the future, the distillery hopes to work with a regional farmer to provide rye grain that can be turned into rye whiskey. They don’t ship their product out of state, further hitting home the idea of shop local.
“Everything needs to stay in South Dakota that it can,” Campbell said. “It’s so important for everybody to support small businesses in South Dakota.”
He encourages everyone to do their shopping locally, which in the long run helps the community as a whole.
“Get out not only here but all the other small businesses in Pierre too,” he said.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.