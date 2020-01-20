Dakota State University, Madison, A total of 563 full-time and 169 part-time students qualified for the president’s academic honors list for the 2019 fall semester at Dakota State University in Madison.

The following local full-time students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list: Bridgette Fanger, Blunt; Grace Crook, Gettysburg; Lance Guthmiller, Onida; Veronica Kinkler, Onida; Kristen Sieck, Onida; Joshua Goeden, Pierre; Kimberly Grambihler, Pierre; Blaine Humann, Pierre; Morgan Metzinger, Pierre; Aarne Nixon, Pierre; and Nicole Sarringar, Pierre.

The following part-time students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list: Caitlin Mohr, Pierre; Lisa Reuland, Pierre; and Stephanie Riggle, Pierre.

Tags

Load comments