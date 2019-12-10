Dakota State University (DSU) has entered into a new partnership with the Miss America Organization (MAO) and Miss American Foundation.
Talent over appearance. With somewhat recent efforts to focus on talent rather than appearance, the Miss American Organization is emphasizing the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
$100,000. DSU’s Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences is pledging more than $100,000 in support of talent and STEM. This is the first such partnership in MAO’s history.
Essay “Women and STEM.” The funds are for a new scholarship for contestants in the Miss America competition. Beacom College is sponsoring a writing part to the competition, as a new part of the interview section of the competition. The essay topic is women and STEM. The essays are to judged by a panel. The winner is awarded a $5,000 Beacom College STEM Scholarship cash award.
DSU’s Beacon College. The winning candidate may elect to enroll in up to four years of undergraduate studies — tuition, room and board included — in the DSU Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences The contestant could also finish one degree of graduate studies (master’s, doctorate or certificate) at the Beacom College. The Beacom STEM Scholarship award has the potential to exceed a total value of $85,000.
Miss America contestants. The Miss America competition is the largest college scholarship program for women in the United States.
Shantel Krebs. “Miss America has a long tradition of providing scholarships so young women could further their education. We welcome a national leader in cyber education in support of our mission,” said Shantel Krebs, board chair for the Miss America Organization. “This really fits with our goal of empowering women to be the best they can be through leadership, communication skills, and learning.”
José-Marie Griffiths. “We’re recognized nationally as a computer and cyber sciences center of excellence. When you consider the Beacom College’s 100 percent placement rate and affordable tuition, we provide one of the best values in education,” said José-Marie Griffiths, president of DSU. “This partnership will broaden that recognition.”
