Last legislative session, a certain bill failed by one vote to get beyond the South Dakota House of Representatives. It would have added dental hygienists and members of the clergy to the list of mandatory occupations that must report suspected child abuse and neglect.
This legislative session, a group of professors and students from Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, are working to get a similar bill passed.
DWU is a private, liberal arts university associated with the Dakotas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
The bill this group of students and professors are advocating for is this year’s House Bill 1212. This bill is “an act to add certain persons to the list of mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse or neglect.” The bill, if passed into law, would go into effect January 1, 2021.
DWU students enrolled in Dr. Joel Allen’s Faith and Reason course cold-called clergy around the state to gauge their opinions on the bill. According to Riley Nordquist, communications at DWU, 22 contact calls were made. Of these, 68 percent of respondents were either strongly or moderately in favor of HB1212.
The DWU release stated, “Concerns for those who were neutral, moderately or strongly opposed came primarily from those involved in confession or counseling, with concerns that such acts would potentially be hindered if clergy were mandated to report.”
According to Nordquist, approximately 46 states either specifically include clergy in their reporting laws or include an ‘any person’ classification. South Dakota is not one of these states.
“During several contact calls with clergy, many said they thought they were already mandatory reporters and expressed surprise to learn that they are not,” said Allen.
Student Andrea Hult said that making sure clergy and all members of society know what to do in a situation where abuse and neglect may be present is crucial. Student Rex Schlicht said, “I was shocked when I first became aware that clergy were not already included on mandatory reporter lists.”
Dr. Alisha Vincent said, “We learned so much from working on this legislation last year. Students worked really hard and we had some great support, but we also learned that passing legislation is not a simple process. We were disappointed that the bill didn’t get beyond the House last year, and I think some of the public were surprised that clergy were not already included as mandatory reporters when the news of the bill dying hit the media. So, we are reenergized to try again this year, hoping that we can get more lawmakers behind the bill and more public to advocate for it in advance of the votes.”
House Bill 1212 reads, “Any physician, dentist, doctor of osteopathy, chiropractor, optometrist, emergency medical technician, paramedic, mental health professional or counselor, podiatrist, psychologist, dental hygienist, member of the clergy, religious healing practitioner, social worker, hospital intern or resident, parole or court services officer, law enforcement officer, teacher, school counselor, school official, nurse, licensed or registered child welfare provider, employee or volunteer of a domestic abuse shelter, employee or volunteer of a child advocacy organization or child welfare service provider, chemical dependency counselor, coroner, or any safety-sensitive position … who has reasonable cause to suspect that a child under the age of eighteen has been abused or neglected … shall report that information ….Any person who intentionally fails to make the required report is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor. Any person who knows or has reason to suspect that a child has been abused or neglected … may report that information ....”
HB1212 goes on to state, “The privilege of confidentiality … may not be claimed in any judicial proceeding involving an alleged abused or neglected child or resulting from the giving or causing the giving of a report concerning abuse or neglect of a child ….”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.